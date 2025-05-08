Danisense launches ‘Online Calibration Portal’ to offer brand agnostic calibration services for current transducers and smoothen the whole process

In response to feedback from customers and users of current transducers,

highlighting challenges such as administrative complexity, long lead times

and high costs, Danisense <https://www.danisense.com/> , the leader in

high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, is

introducing its new ‘Online Calibration Portal’ to offer brand agnostic

calibration services for current transducers and make the whole process as

smooth and easy as possible.

Via the new personal online portal, which will be available in Mid-May 2025

on Danisense’s website www.danisense.com <http://www.danisense.com> ,

customers can book their brand agnostic calibrations for current transducers

to be performed in the ISO 17025 accredited Calibration Lab from Danisense,

located at the company’s Taastrup headquarters in Denmark. The ‘Online

Calibration Portal’ provides customers with regular online and email updates

during the calibration process, calibration reports, detailed order tracking

as well as an online payment function, etc.

Comments Loic Moreau, EMEA Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “We are

really glad to be able to offer our customers these brand agnostic

calibration services for current transducers through our new online

calibration portal. We believe that it will make the whole calibration

process a lot smoother and will simplify the workflow or our customers. They

will benefit from the 24/7 availability of the calibration reports and all

the updates and logs of all relevant documents and order tracking.”

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics

Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the

requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was

founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s

founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized

knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to

create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC

and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the

highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and

outstanding DC stability.