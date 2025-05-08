Danisense launches ‘Online Calibration Portal’ to offer brand agnostic calibration services for current transducers and smoothen the whole process

In response to feedback from customers and users of current transducers,
highlighting challenges such as administrative complexity, long lead times
and high costs, Danisense, the leader in
high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, is
introducing its new ‘Online Calibration Portal’ to offer brand agnostic
calibration services for current transducers and make the whole process as
smooth and easy as possible.
Via the new personal online portal, which will be available in Mid-May 2025
on Danisense's website www.danisense.com,
customers can book their brand agnostic calibrations for current transducers
to be performed in the ISO 17025 accredited Calibration Lab from Danisense,
located at the company’s Taastrup headquarters in Denmark. The ‘Online
Calibration Portal’ provides customers with regular online and email updates
during the calibration process, calibration reports, detailed order tracking
as well as an online payment function, etc.
Comments Loic Moreau, EMEA Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “We are
really glad to be able to offer our customers these brand agnostic
calibration services for current transducers through our new online
calibration portal. We believe that it will make the whole calibration
process a lot smoother and will simplify the workflow or our customers. They
will benefit from the 24/7 availability of the calibration reports and all
the updates and logs of all relevant documents and order tracking.”
DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation
By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics
Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the
requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was
founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s
founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized
knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to
create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC
and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the
highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and
outstanding DC stability.
