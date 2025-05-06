How much does it cost to ship a car on Amtrak Auto Train?

Amtrak’s Auto Train service set a new ridership record in 2023 with 283,646 passengers , providing a popular alternative for those looking to ship a car between the Northeast and Florida. With base rates starting at approximately $200-$500 for vehicles (plus passenger fare), this service offers a unique solution that allows owners to travel alongside their cars.

How to Ship a Car Using Amtrak Auto Train?

Ship a car using Amtrak Auto Train by booking a reservation online or by phone, ensuring the vehicle meets size requirements, arriving at the terminal at least two hours before departure, and removing personal items. Vehicles are transported between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida, with a travel time of about 17 hours.

How much does Amtrak charge to ship cars?

The cost to ship a car across country with Amtrak’s Auto Train varies from $200 to $650 depending on vehicle size, time of year, ticket type and so on. .

Vehicle Transport Fees

Standard Vehicles: $450-$550 (up to 192 inches long)

$450-$550 (up to 192 inches long) Extended Vehicles: $580-$650 (up to 216 inches long)

$580-$650 (up to 216 inches long) Motorcycles: $200-$350

Your total cost depends on both your vehicle type and passenger tickets. The prices differ based on which direction you’re traveling.

Passenger Ticket Costs

Ticket Type Sanford to Lorton Lorton to Sanford Features Coach Value $114 $142 25% cancellation fee, no changes after booking Coach Flex $124 $155 Full refund before departure, free changes Roomette $422 $592 Fits 2 adults, includes bathroom access Bedroom $580 $1308 Double the roomette space, private facilities Family Room $535 $1190 Fits 2 adults + 2 kids, spans train width

Additional Fees

Priority Unloading: $95 (your car among first 30 off train)

$95 (your car among first 30 off train) Special Vehicles: Extra fees for trailers, limos, jet skis

During slower seasons, you might skip the priority unloading fee and still get your car within 30 minutes. This makes the Auto Train an affordable auto transport option compared to other services that ship a car across country.

The best car shipping service for you depends on timing needs. While trucks offer door-to-door service nationwide, they take 3-5 days for the same route. Amtrak completes the journey overnight (17 hours) but is limited to this one route between Virginia and Florida.

Type of Vehicles Allowed on Amtrak Auto Train:

Standard Vehicles

Size: Up to 192” long (like a Honda Accord), 85” tall, 84” wide (mirrors included)

Up to 192” long (like a Honda Accord), 85” tall, 84” wide (mirrors included) Ground Clearance: At least 4 inches—no lowriders or slammed cars

At least 4 inches—no lowriders or slammed cars Tires: Max width 14.5 inches (most passenger cars fit)

Max width 14.5 inches (most passenger cars fit) Check-in: Must arrive by 3 p.m. on departure day

Extended Vehicles

Got a big truck or 3-row SUV? Here’s the deal:

Extended Vehicles Standard Vehicles Max Length 216” (Ford Expedition) 192” Height/Width Same as standard Same Tire Rules 14.5” width max 14.5” width max

Motorcycles & Weird Rides

Motorcycles: Two wheels only, max 102” long (Harleys OK)

Two wheels only, max 102” long (Harleys OK) Special Stuff: Small trailers, limos, jet skis? Extra fees apply

Small trailers, limos, jet skis? Extra fees apply Banned: Can-Am bikes, Polaris Slingshots, Rewaco trikes—nope

Equipment Rules

Roof Racks: Factory-installed? Fine, but keep ’em empty

Factory-installed? Fine, but keep ’em empty Bike Racks: Rear-mounted OK, but bikes stay off the train

Rear-mounted OK, but bikes stay off the train Cool Doors: Gull wings or scissor doors? Not allowed

Pro Tip: Amtrak’s Auto Train is the best car shipping service if you’re trying to ship a car across country without driving. But measure your ride first—mistakes cost time and cash. For affordable auto transport, stick to standard vehicles. Bigger rigs or bikes? Prices jump.

For further help on how to ship a car? Check Amtrak’s site for real-time size guides . No surprises at check-in!

Is it cheaper to Ship a Car by Train or Truck? Most Affordable Auto Transport?

Train vs. truck shipping isn’t just about price—it’s speed, convenience, and where you’re going. Trains cost $200+ less than trucks for standard cars so affordability is there. However, Amtrak only runs Virginia→Florida. Trucks go nationwide.

Comparison Amtrak Auto Train Open Truck Carrier Enclosed Truck Carrier Price (800 miles) $450–$550 $650–$850 $800–$950 Time 17.5 hours 3–5 days 3–5 days

What You’re Really Paying For

Speed: Amtrak delivers your car overnight. Trucks take days.

Amtrak delivers your car overnight. Trucks take days. Service: Trains drop cars at stations. Trucks bring them to your door.

Trains drop cars at stations. Trucks bring them to your door. Protection: Enclosed truck? Same price as open. Amtrak has covered carriers.

Total Cost (Vehicle + YOU)

Amtrak’s sneaky detail? You ride with your car. Add ticket prices:

Standard car + Coach seat: $564–$1,640 total

$564–$1,640 total SUV/truck + Roomette: $694–$1,770

$694–$1,770 Motorcycle + Coach Flex: $314–$1,390

Verdict: Amtrak’s the best car shipping service if you’re moving between VA and FL. It’s faster and slightly cheaper. But to ship a car across country? Trucks win. No other train routes exist. For affordable auto transport, compare total costs.

Shipping a Honda to Florida? Amtrak saves $300+. Need door-to-door in Nebraska? Truck’s your only option. The country’s too big for trains to dominate. Amtrak’s niche is affordable, fast East Coast runs.

When Is Amtrak Auto Train The Best Car Shipping Service For You?

Amtrak’s Auto Train isn’t for everyone—but it’s perfect if you fit these scenarios. Let’s break it down without the jargon.

Who should use it? Snowbirds swapping snowy winters for Florida beaches love this. College students hauling dorm stuff? Easy win. Got a 3-week Disney trip? Bring your minivan without driving I-95.

Bonus: Your car skips over 900 miles of road wear. Truckers hate that stretch anyway.

Timing matters. Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m.—no exceptions. Traffic around DC or Orlando? Plan extra time. The ride itself takes 17 hours overnight. You’ll snooze while rolling south. Pro tip: Off-season trips (not winter) mean cheaper tickets and faster unloading. Sometimes under 30 minutes without paying the $95 priority fee.

Season Price Hack Peak (Winter) Book 3+ months early April-May Cheapest southbound tickets Summer Northbound deals pop up

Going green? Trains beat cars/trucks in fuel efficiency. Fewer emissions, less guilt. Not the main reason people choose it, but a nice perk.

Amtrak’s the best car shipping service for Florida-bound snowbirds or students. It’s affordable auto transport if you book early. But it’s not how to ship a car across country—just one route. Need nationwide? Trucks rule.