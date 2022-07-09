Lynk wins Mercedes-Benz car2space Challenge

Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-phone

telecoms company, announced today that it has won the first-prize award for

the Mercedes-Benz car2space Challenge at INNOspace Masters. Lynk beat out

applicants from around the globe for its innovative technology connecting

cars to the company’s growing constellation of satellite cell towers in

space. Lynk received its award this week in Berlin at the INNOspace Masters

Conference and Awards Ceremony 2022.

“We are honored to win this award from one of the world’s premier car

companies. Mercedes Benz wants the best for its customers, and we prize

their acknowledgment of the value of Lynk’s system to keep every Mercedes

connected wherever it goes,” notes Charles Miller, CEO, and co-founder of

Lynk. “Future car customers will be safer in a car that is always connected

– especially during an emergency. Universal connectivity is going to become

a key safety feature for all cars,” he continued.

Hosted annually by the German Space Agency, the INNOspace Masters includes

the prestigious Mercedes-Benz car2space Challenge. For this award,

Mercedes-Benz AG was looking for space-related innovation ideas or concepts

connected to the car of the future. Applicants represent a cross-section of

innovation enthusiasts, including Individuals, startups, academia, and

subject matter experts.

Today, only 10% of the world’s surface is covered by terrestrial mobile

connectivity. This means that 90% of the planet is in “coverage black

spots,” otherwise known as “0G”. Since many cars, trucks, and even some

tractors, have mobile chips built in when manufactured, driving through

areas with 0G black spots is a real problem. Beyond cars, trucks, and

tractors, over three billion people with a mobile phone experience extended

periods of disconnectivity per year. Another billion people per year refuse

to buy their first phone because they don’t have mobile coverage where they

live and work. 0G is a problem for at least four billion people.

Today’s award highlights that Lynk’s technology can provide

satellite-direct-to-phone service to those four billion people and hundreds

of millions of cars, trucks, tractors, and other connected vehicles. Mobile

vehicles can use their existing built-in chipsets to reach Lynk’s network

providing drivers with critical emergency services wherever they are on

Earth. And because the Lynk system is backwards compatible, the legacy

chipsets that exist in millions of cars will still work even after the

sunset of legacy cellular technologies. Further, universal connectivity will

become a critical enabling feature of smart cars.

Lynk proved its patented technology through a series of demonstration

missions, receiving regulatory approval for testing in 15 countries. Lynk

Tower 1, Lynk’s first commercial-ready satellite, launched in April 2022.

Additional satellites will launch later this year, enabling Lynk to provide

a constellation of commercial “cell-towers-in-space” service. To date, Lynk

has 12 contracts with Mobile Network Operators worldwide.

About Lynk

In 2022, Lynk will provide the world’s first commercial satellite

direct-to-mobile phone service, enabling affordable, reliable mobile phone

connectivity to everyone, everywhere across the globe. Founded in 2017 by

veteran space and telecoms leaders, the Lynk team invented, patented, and

proved that a satellite could serve as a “cell tower in space” and connect

directly to a standard mobile phone on Earth – a technological feat verified

by independent third parties. Today, Lynk is the only company in the world

to have successfully sent text messages to and from space via unmodified

mobile devices. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a

mobile network operator opens the door to untapped markets, gives

subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a

pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world’s citizens. For

more information, visit www.lynk.world.