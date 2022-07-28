Inteva Products Announces Plan For Opening New Technical Center in Mexico

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, plans to open a second engineering technical center in Mexico to provide enhanced support to automotive manufacturers and our manufacturing facilities operating in the region.

“Mexico has been an area of strategic focus of Inteva for quite some time. Adding this capability in region underlines our continued strong commitment,” said Gerard Roose, President and CEO of Inteva. “The launch of this center represents an investment in our engineering capacity to better serve our customers.”

Currently, Inteva operates a number of technical and manufacturing facilities in Mexico. A variety of sites are being evaluated for the technical center to ensure it meets Inteva’s business and manufacturing needs.

“We believe that opening this new facility in Mexico will allow us to strengthen our relationships with our customers by providing even more convenient and responsive support to their operations,” said Marco vom Wege, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This new facility truly is about strengthening our customer focus by responding directly to their needs. It will make Inteva more agile and responsive in both our Mexican and U.S. operations, allowing us to continue to drive innovation for our customers.”

Planning is already underway to ensure that the center can come online quickly once a site is secured.

“The growth of automotive manufacturing in this region also provides for an opportunity to grow our strong talent base,” said Roose. “By putting our new technical center here, we can bring in staff who are familiar with the local needs and challenges of our customers and allow our current engineering resources in the United States to continue supporting new growth opportunities.”

Other Inteva technical centers are in a variety of countries worldwide – all of which will continue their operations.

