AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

Inteva Products Announces Plan For Opening New Technical Center in Mexico

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, plans to open a second engineering technical center in Mexico to provide enhanced support to automotive manufacturers and our manufacturing facilities operating in the region.

“Mexico has been an area of strategic focus of Inteva for quite some time. Adding this capability in region underlines our continued strong commitment,” said Gerard Roose, President and CEO of Inteva. “The launch of this center represents an investment in our engineering capacity to better serve our customers.”

Currently, Inteva operates a number of technical and manufacturing facilities in Mexico. A variety of sites are being evaluated for the technical center to ensure it meets Inteva’s business and manufacturing needs.

“We believe that opening this new facility in Mexico will allow us to strengthen our relationships with our customers by providing even more convenient and responsive support to their operations,” said Marco vom Wege, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This new facility truly is about strengthening our customer focus by responding directly to their needs. It will make Inteva more agile and responsive in both our Mexican and U.S. operations, allowing us to continue to drive innovation for our customers.”

Planning is already underway to ensure that the center can come online quickly once a site is secured.

“The growth of automotive manufacturing in this region also provides for an opportunity to grow our strong talent base,” said Roose. “By putting our new technical center here, we can bring in staff who are familiar with the local needs and challenges of our customers and allow our current engineering resources in the United States to continue supporting new growth opportunities.”

Other Inteva technical centers are in a variety of countries worldwide – all of which will continue their operations.

About Inteva Products
Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design, engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the Tier-One supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and maintains its world headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA. For future company updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company’s Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Previous posts

Plataine Announces HoneycombOptimizer – A Dynamic and Highly Efficient Optimization Solution for Honeycomb Cutting
DeLorean Motor Company Partners With NFT IQ To Launch Their New Alpha5 EV With A Digital Twin
Iprova supports creation of breakthrough inventions, Lotus Engineering adds proof of concept, design and engineering of products based on them

Next posts

Loop Energy to Launch Next-Generation Fuel Cell at IAA
Share Your News with Ai

Thu. July 28th, 2022

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

1 min read

Loop Energy to Launch Next-Generation Fuel Cell at IAA

14 seconds ago John Larkin
2 min read

Inteva Products Announces Plan For Opening New Technical Center in Mexico

2 mins ago John Larkin
2 min read

Plataine Announces HoneycombOptimizer – A Dynamic and Highly Efficient Optimization Solution for Honeycomb Cutting

3 mins ago John Larkin
3 min read

DeLorean Motor Company Partners With NFT IQ To Launch Their New Alpha5 EV With A Digital Twin

5 mins ago John Larkin