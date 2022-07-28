Plataine Announces HoneycombOptimizer – A Dynamic and Highly Efficient Optimization Solution for Honeycomb Cutting

Plataine, a leading provider of AI-based manufacturing optimization solutions, announced today the release of HoneycombOptimizer, a part of Plataine’s integrated Total Production Optimization (TPO) suite, designed to specifically address the challenges of 3-axis honeycomb cutting operations. HoneycombOptimizer has a dynamic and highly efficient nesting algorithm, resulting in high material utilization, improved throughput, enhanced quality control, and fast and measurable ROI. The solution enables flexible and easy processing of work orders as well as automatically generating optimal cut plans resulting in up to 10% material savings.

HoneycombOptimizer automatically considers two-sided cutting for laminated honeycomb (sheet flipping during the cutting process) and optimizes inventory management including use of remnants, as well as reducing time on machine set-up and tool changing. Plataine’s software has full visibility of the production floor’s overall performance, eliminates errors and drives process standardization to reach operational excellence.

HoneycombOptimizer increases factory material utilization while keeping an easy kitting process. Each kit is nested on its own, and the next kit begins right after the first one ends, ensuring an effective remnant strategy. An advanced learning algorithm runs each kit numerous times, ensuring quick run time.

Plataine’s solution enables easy and intuitive part importing and has a standard integration with both CAD and ERP systems to consider all parameters while eliminating human errors. This holistic approach considers all elements in real-time – HoneycombOptimizer optimally decides which orders will be processed, when, which material will be cut by which machine.

Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO at Plataine, says: “We are delighted to add new optimization capabilities to improve material utilization for honeycomb cutting operations. This breakthrough technology helps customers meet increased production rates and cost pressures while enabling production flexibility in the face of supply chain and workforce challenges. I am confident that this latest addition to Plataine’s TPO suite will shorten order-to-delivery and as a result improve our customers’ business.”

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine’s solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine’s patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, GE, IAI, Triumph, MRAS, Alestis, TPI, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the ‘Factory of the Future’ worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from JEC. Plataine also received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and an award from CompositesUK. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com