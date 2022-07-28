Loop Energy to Launch Next-Generation Fuel Cell at IAA

Loop Energy, a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel solutions, has
announced that it will launch its next-generation fuel cell at IAA
Transportation 2022.
Performance will be the deciding factor in how we decarbonize and electrify
the global transportation industry. In response to this, Loop Energy has
designed a hydrogen fuel cell solution for heavy-duty vehicles that deliver
new levels of performance while achieving zero-emissions targets.
On September 19 & 20, Loop Energy will unveil its new 120 kW fuel cell
solution at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover.
* September 19 – IAA Press Day – Press conference and product reveal
for accredited journalists and industry representatives
* September 20 – IAA Day 1 – Official Launch of Loop Energy’s
next-generation fuel cell system
Loop Energy’s executive team and business development reps will share the
innovative features and performance benefits of our next-generation
technology.
For event details and registrations, visit
https://loopenergy.com/fuel-ce