Loop Energy to Launch Next-Generation Fuel Cell at IAA

Loop Energy, a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel solutions, has

announced that it will launch its next-generation fuel cell at IAA

Transportation 2022.

Performance will be the deciding factor in how we decarbonize and electrify

the global transportation industry. In response to this, Loop Energy has

designed a hydrogen fuel cell solution for heavy-duty vehicles that deliver

new levels of performance while achieving zero-emissions targets.

On September 19 & 20, Loop Energy will unveil its new 120 kW fuel cell

solution at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover.

* September 19 – IAA Press Day – Press conference and product reveal

for accredited journalists and industry representatives

* September 20 – IAA Day 1 – Official Launch of Loop Energy’s

next-generation fuel cell system

Loop Energy’s executive team and business development reps will share the

innovative features and performance benefits of our next-generation

technology.

For event details and registrations, visit

https://loopenergy.com/fuel-ce ll-launch