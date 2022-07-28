AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

Loop Energy to Launch Next-Generation Fuel Cell at IAA

Loop Energy, a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel solutions, has
announced that it will launch its next-generation fuel cell at IAA
Transportation 2022.

Performance will be the deciding factor in how we decarbonize and electrify
the global transportation industry. In response to this, Loop Energy has
designed a hydrogen fuel cell solution for heavy-duty vehicles that deliver
new levels of performance while achieving zero-emissions targets.

On September 19 & 20, Loop Energy will unveil its new 120 kW fuel cell
solution at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover.

*       September 19 – IAA Press Day – Press conference and product reveal
for accredited journalists and industry representatives

*       September 20 – IAA Day 1 – Official Launch of Loop Energy’s
next-generation fuel cell system

Loop Energy’s executive team and business development reps will share the
innovative features and performance benefits of our next-generation
technology.

For event details and registrations, visit
https://loopenergy.com/fuel-cell-launch

Previous posts

Inteva Products Announces Plan For Opening New Technical Center in Mexico
Plataine Announces HoneycombOptimizer – A Dynamic and Highly Efficient Optimization Solution for Honeycomb Cutting
DeLorean Motor Company Partners With NFT IQ To Launch Their New Alpha5 EV With A Digital Twin

Next posts

Share Your News with Ai

Thu. July 28th, 2022

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

1 min read

Loop Energy to Launch Next-Generation Fuel Cell at IAA

11 seconds ago John Larkin
2 min read

Inteva Products Announces Plan For Opening New Technical Center in Mexico

2 mins ago John Larkin
2 min read

Plataine Announces HoneycombOptimizer – A Dynamic and Highly Efficient Optimization Solution for Honeycomb Cutting

3 mins ago John Larkin
3 min read

DeLorean Motor Company Partners With NFT IQ To Launch Their New Alpha5 EV With A Digital Twin

5 mins ago John Larkin