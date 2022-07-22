Sage-ONF Launches Innovative Silicone Synthetic Leather for Future Mobility Interiors

Sage-ONF, a synthetic leather supplier boasting 29 years of experience in

design, development, manufacturing and sales, launches serial production of

Silicone Synthetic leather. The Sage-ONF plant has begun manufacturing the

Silicone Synthetic leather in Shanghai, China.

As consumers continue to demand greater sustainability commitments, this new

venture extends Sage-ONF’s heritage of sustainability by delivering Silicone

Synthetic leather as an innovative petroleum-free, non-carbon-based product

solution for today’s mobility interiors. With a steadfast conviction to

continuous innovation and earth-friendly business practices, this new

material avoids DMF and plasticizer usage.

“Bringing together our core competencies as Sage-ONF, we bridge the gap

between consumer expectations and industry capabilities to provide

alternatives that are both environmentally friendly and bolster animal

welfare around the globe,” said Robbie Lv, General Manager of Sage-ONF.

Sage and ONF bring 74 years in the automotive interiors business and a deep

understanding of cultural trends and design preferences to deliver

unparalleled luxury and a soft hand feel that consumers demand for interior

mobility needs. Beyond the touch, consumers can have confidence in their

interior’s longevity and cleanability-simply wipe stains with a damp cloth

to remove them.

However, experience proves that interiors must be tough enough to tackle

mile after mile with a super resilient resistance to extreme temperatures.

Using UV, hydrolysis, cold crack and flame tests, Sage-ONF ensures

long-lasting interiors that enhance the consumer mobility experience. While

many claim superiorities in luxury or in sustainability, Sage-ONF exceeds

expectations in both realms by using non-solvent and plasticizer-free

techniques to create an opulent silicone with ultra-low VOCs.

“By keeping our product, process and mission as our guide, we are pleased to

create a silicone synthetic leather that meets the demanding needs of the

mobility interior without leather’s known fragility, extra weight,

environmental impact and short lifespan,” said Mark Brezenski, Vice

President – Asia at Sage, an Asahi Kasei company. “Sage-ONF is proud to

deliver interior materials and solutions of tomorrow to OEMs and consumers,

today.”

About Sage Automotive Interiors

Sage Automotive Interiors (www.sageautomotiveinteriors.c om) is one of the

world’s leading providers of automotive interior materials-seating, door

panel surfaces and headliners-to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers

(OEMs). Global offices and manufacturing locations include the U.S., South

America, EMEA and Asia. Sage’s core strengths are consumer research,

sustainability and innovative problem solving for the OEM. Sage’s vision is

to continually lead the market in design, engineering and technical

capability, supported by world-class manufacturing. Sage Automotive

Interiors is an Asahi Kasei company.