Sage-ONF Launches Innovative Silicone Synthetic Leather for Future Mobility Interiors

Sage-ONF, a synthetic leather supplier boasting 29 years of experience in
design, development, manufacturing and sales, launches serial production of
Silicone Synthetic leather. The Sage-ONF plant has begun manufacturing the
Silicone Synthetic leather in Shanghai, China.
As consumers continue to demand greater sustainability commitments, this new
venture extends Sage-ONF’s heritage of sustainability by delivering Silicone
Synthetic leather as an innovative petroleum-free, non-carbon-based product
solution for today’s mobility interiors. With a steadfast conviction to
continuous innovation and earth-friendly business practices, this new
material avoids DMF and plasticizer usage.
“Bringing together our core competencies as Sage-ONF, we bridge the gap
between consumer expectations and industry capabilities to provide
alternatives that are both environmentally friendly and bolster animal
welfare around the globe,” said Robbie Lv, General Manager of Sage-ONF.
Sage and ONF bring 74 years in the automotive interiors business and a deep
understanding of cultural trends and design preferences to deliver
unparalleled luxury and a soft hand feel that consumers demand for interior
mobility needs. Beyond the touch, consumers can have confidence in their
interior’s longevity and cleanability-simply wipe stains with a damp cloth
to remove them.
However, experience proves that interiors must be tough enough to tackle
mile after mile with a super resilient resistance to extreme temperatures.
Using UV, hydrolysis, cold crack and flame tests, Sage-ONF ensures
long-lasting interiors that enhance the consumer mobility experience. While
many claim superiorities in luxury or in sustainability, Sage-ONF exceeds
expectations in both realms by using non-solvent and plasticizer-free
techniques to create an opulent silicone with ultra-low VOCs.
“By keeping our product, process and mission as our guide, we are pleased to
create a silicone synthetic leather that meets the demanding needs of the
mobility interior without leather’s known fragility, extra weight,
environmental impact and short lifespan,” said Mark Brezenski, Vice
President – Asia at Sage, an Asahi Kasei company. “Sage-ONF is proud to
deliver interior materials and solutions of tomorrow to OEMs and consumers,
today.”
