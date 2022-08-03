Connecting Electric Vehicle batteries to the national grid is key to solving
the energy crisis To solve the energy crisis and green the grid, we need to
massively ramp up battery storage to help power the national and
international grid; the successful trials of ‘Vehicle to Grid’ technology
proves that electric vehicles (EVs) could do just that, argues Aidan
McClean, CEO of UFODRIVE and author of ‘Electric Revolution’
On the 12th July, 2022, a successful UK trial of Vehicle to Grid (V2G)
technology
<https://fleetworld.co.uk/v2g-
connected the dots between an efficient, on-demand energy grid and the rapid
uptake of electric vehicles (EVs). Drivers in Milton Keynes were given this
technology, and at peak times were able to sell energy back -from their cars
to either power their homes or the grid at large.
Through charging the vehicle during periods of low energy cost, such as at
night, and powering the national grid or home during periods of high cost,
users reduced energy costs by at least 40%, some to zero. Furthermore,
charging the car during periods of high renewables generation and powering
the home during fossil fuel generation (when renewable sources aren’t
producing) allowed for reductions in carbon emissions of at least 25%, with
some achieving 100% when timed correctly.
At a similar time, an Open Letter to the European Commission
<https://blog.fluenceenergy.co
arding-repowereu-plan> was penned by major market leaders in battery
storage technologies. It argued that Europe’s net zero,
geopolitically-independent energy goals, summed up in the REpowerEU
<https://ec.europa.eu/commissi
require a huge increase in battery storage infrastructure.
This letter argues that a renewable-powered grid needs a backup energy
source when the sun isn’t shining or the wind blowing. Traditionally, this
may have been gas, but this is now clearly not feasible due to the EU’s
over-reliance on Russian gas supplies.
EVs help to power a more flexible energy grid
Here, the dots seem intrinsically connected: EVs could help achieve this
flexible, cheap, and independent on-demand energy grid. According to Virta
Global <https://www.virta.global/vehi
140-240 million electric vehicles globally by 2030, which means that we’ll
have at least 140 million small, portable energy storage batteries on wheels
with an aggregated storage capacity of 7 TWh, or 7000 GWh.
In 2021, only 2.4 GW of storage was developed in Europe
<https://www.cityam.com/batter
goals-and-reducing-russian-gas
we’ll need around 200 GW of energy storage by 2030; so there clearly needs
to be a significant increase in battery storage capacity. Yet when you
combine the numbers, you can see that even just a small percentage of EVs
with V2G potential could provide the increase in battery storage that we
need.
Aidan McClean, CEO of UFODRIVE <http://www.ufodrive.com/> and author of
‘Electric Revolution’ <https://www.aidanmcclean.com/
V2G trials were a blinding success – and show both how flexible and useful
EV batteries can be. With proper infrastructure and market rules, ensured by
effective top-down policy, they could not only massively reduce pollution
from our roads but also be the plan B energy source our grid needs to ensure
capacity.
“This effectively combats one of the biggest issues renewables have when
used as a primary energy source – there are extended periods when production
is zero, such as on still days or dark nights. We used to combat this issue
with natural gas – but not only is this still polluting, but also is
geopolitically tenuous to say the least.
Developing efficient vehicle-to-grid infrastructure
Aidan continues: “The answers to this problem have always been numerous and
obvious, if difficult to implement at-large; battery storage, efficient grid
management, supply-side control, demand-side response, and pumped
hydroelectric storage are all essential. We will need to use all of these
en-masse to futureproof and green our energy grid.
“However, an obvious solution has been staring us in the face: if every EV
battery by 2030 could plug into and power the grid or someone’s home, Europe
would have more battery storage capacity than it could ever need.
“This still needs some work, however. At the moment, not all EVs offer a
vehicle to grid option. For example, Teslas don’t yet have this capability
and occasionally have declined to consider implementing it – as it could be
argued that vehicle to the grid would compete with Tesla’s own Powerwall
business. This must change if we want to achieve an effective net zero grid
– we need unified technologies to provide solutions, not a spitefully
fragmented market.
“As is so often the case – a lack of top-down policy, and a lack of care for
universal accessibility by current titans of industry, is holding us back
from an efficient V2G solution. We need clear, unified and brave public
policy; and accessible and universal manufacturing standards; in order to
embrace the technologies that are so clearly the answer to some of our
biggest problems”.
