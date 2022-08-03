Connecting Electric Vehicle batteries to the national grid is key to solving

the energy crisis To solve the energy crisis and green the grid, we need to

massively ramp up battery storage to help power the national and

international grid; the successful trials of ‘Vehicle to Grid’ technology

proves that electric vehicles (EVs) could do just that, argues Aidan

McClean, CEO of UFODRIVE and author of ‘Electric Revolution’

On the 12th July, 2022, a successful UK trial of Vehicle to Grid (V2G)

technology

<https://fleetworld.co.uk/v2g- trial-cuts-grid-stress-and-cha rging-costs/>

connected the dots between an efficient, on-demand energy grid and the rapid

uptake of electric vehicles (EVs). Drivers in Milton Keynes were given this

technology, and at peak times were able to sell energy back -from their cars

to either power their homes or the grid at large.

Through charging the vehicle during periods of low energy cost, such as at

night, and powering the national grid or home during periods of high cost,

users reduced energy costs by at least 40%, some to zero. Furthermore,

charging the car during periods of high renewables generation and powering

the home during fossil fuel generation (when renewable sources aren’t

producing) allowed for reductions in carbon emissions of at least 25%, with

some achieving 100% when timed correctly.

At a similar time, an Open Letter to the European Commission

<https://blog.fluenceenergy.co m/open-letter-european-policy- makers-media-reg

arding-repowereu-plan> was penned by major market leaders in battery

storage technologies. It argued that Europe’s net zero,

geopolitically-independent energy goals, summed up in the REpowerEU

<https://ec.europa.eu/commissi on/presscorner/detail/en/IP_ 22_3131> plan,

require a huge increase in battery storage infrastructure.

This letter argues that a renewable-powered grid needs a backup energy

source when the sun isn’t shining or the wind blowing. Traditionally, this

may have been gas, but this is now clearly not feasible due to the EU’s

over-reliance on Russian gas supplies.

EVs help to power a more flexible energy grid

Here, the dots seem intrinsically connected: EVs could help achieve this

flexible, cheap, and independent on-demand energy grid. According to Virta

Global <https://www.virta.global/vehi cle-to-grid-v2g#six> , there will be

140-240 million electric vehicles globally by 2030, which means that we’ll

have at least 140 million small, portable energy storage batteries on wheels

with an aggregated storage capacity of 7 TWh, or 7000 GWh.

In 2021, only 2.4 GW of storage was developed in Europe

<https://www.cityam.com/batter y-powered-storage-vital-to- meeting-eu-climate-

goals-and-reducing-russian-gas -reliance/> , but various studies predict

we’ll need around 200 GW of energy storage by 2030; so there clearly needs

to be a significant increase in battery storage capacity. Yet when you

combine the numbers, you can see that even just a small percentage of EVs

with V2G potential could provide the increase in battery storage that we

need.

Aidan McClean, CEO of UFODRIVE <http://www.ufodrive.com/> and author of

‘Electric Revolution’ <https://www.aidanmcclean.com/ book> commented: “The

V2G trials were a blinding success – and show both how flexible and useful

EV batteries can be. With proper infrastructure and market rules, ensured by

effective top-down policy, they could not only massively reduce pollution

from our roads but also be the plan B energy source our grid needs to ensure

capacity.

“This effectively combats one of the biggest issues renewables have when

used as a primary energy source – there are extended periods when production

is zero, such as on still days or dark nights. We used to combat this issue

with natural gas – but not only is this still polluting, but also is

geopolitically tenuous to say the least.

Developing efficient vehicle-to-grid infrastructure

Aidan continues: “The answers to this problem have always been numerous and

obvious, if difficult to implement at-large; battery storage, efficient grid

management, supply-side control, demand-side response, and pumped

hydroelectric storage are all essential. We will need to use all of these

en-masse to futureproof and green our energy grid.

“However, an obvious solution has been staring us in the face: if every EV

battery by 2030 could plug into and power the grid or someone’s home, Europe

would have more battery storage capacity than it could ever need.

“This still needs some work, however. At the moment, not all EVs offer a

vehicle to grid option. For example, Teslas don’t yet have this capability

and occasionally have declined to consider implementing it – as it could be

argued that vehicle to the grid would compete with Tesla’s own Powerwall

business. This must change if we want to achieve an effective net zero grid

– we need unified technologies to provide solutions, not a spitefully

fragmented market.

“As is so often the case – a lack of top-down policy, and a lack of care for

universal accessibility by current titans of industry, is holding us back

from an efficient V2G solution. We need clear, unified and brave public

policy; and accessible and universal manufacturing standards; in order to

embrace the technologies that are so clearly the answer to some of our

biggest problems”.

