Securing the Connected Car with Security & Compliance Lifecycle Management

The ubiquitous description of modern cars being veritable computers on wheels is accurate.

Autonomous technologies and more digitally enabled vehicles have ushered in a new wave of

connectivity solutions. This also means that cybersecurity is now a critical aspect of

automotive safety. Recognizing this, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe

(UNECE), adopted two new regulations that specify requirements for managing a vehicle’s

cyber risk and software updates. These requirements apply to both automotive original

equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and indirectly affect automotive suppliers, who are now

required to prepare and implement security measures.

For the Illinois-headquartered UL Solutions, a global applied safety science leader, this has

spelled good news as it has been designated a technical service for auditing and testing

vehicles by the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW). UL Solutions will conduct audits and

testing for passenger cars, trucks and buses to comply with the two key UN automotive

security regulations. These include UN Regulation R155, which covers cybersecurity,

requiring that connected vehicles have a certified cybersecurity management system (CSMS).

The second security regulation is UN R156 which covers software updates management

system (SUMS) for connected vehicles. According to a March 2022 press statement from UL

Solutions, approval from RDW of a vehicle's compliance with UN R155 and UN R156 also

applies for all 27 European Union countries and 37 countries worldwide, including Australia,

Japan, South Korea and throughout the United Kingdom, among others.

“RDW has worked closely with UL Solutions for many years, and that includes the

preparation of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Regulations R155 and

R156 for cybersecurity and software updates and the ISO/SAE 21434 industry standard for

automotive cybersecurity engineering,” said Gerard Doll, director of Vehicle Regulation and

Vehicle Admission at RDW in the same press release. “UL Solutions brings expertise from

other ecosystems with significant security governance, which are multi-stakeholder, global in

nature, and combining information technology and operational technology, similar to the

automotive industry. We are pleased that we can continue to leverage expertise of UL

Solutions to help ensure that any connected vehicle innovations introduced into Dutch roads

are done so in a safe and secure manner.”

With over 500 international security experts, UL Solutions works with customers worldwide,

leveraging its industry-leading working knowledge of automotive standards and best

practices. Representatives from UL Solutions serve as participants and advisers on key

standards groups and industry consortiums, such as the International Organization for

Standardization, the UN World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations and more.

UL Solutions also has extensive expertise in cybersecurity with a global network of Internet

of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) security laboratories, security experts and

advisers with specialized expertise in global security standards, frameworks and best

practices for the automotive ecosystem.

The company referenced a report from Statista, which estimates that the roughly 8.74 billion

connected devices in use in 2020 will swell to over 25.4 billion by 2030. Amid that uptick in

connectivity, organizations are facing a rash of new cybersecurity threats – a recent study

revealed that supply chain attacks rose by 42% in the first quarter of 2021 via 27 third-party

vendors. Coupled with a fast-moving and complex global regulatory landscape, now more

than ever organizations need a comprehensive yet streamlined solution to assess their overall

cybersecurity posture and risk.

“Increasing consumer expectations are pushing automotive manufacturers and their suppliers

to transform and increase the speed of innovation while building and

maintaining trust. Automotive and mobility companies understand they must innovate to

remain competitive,” said Chante Maurio, vice president and general manager of the Identity

Management and Security groups at UL Solutions in a media release. “With rising

expectations for connectivity, interoperability, transparency and safety paired with rapid

advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, they must create safe and secure

innovations that consumers can trust. While these opportunities and the challenges are

immense, we, at UL Solutions, are honoured to play a role in helping drive their success

and continue cooperative relationships with RDW and other regulators, approval authorities

and the automotive industry for a safer and safer and more secure world.”

The company’s SafeCyber TM Digital Security Platform, was launched in November 2021 as a

suite of solutions aimed at democratizing IoT security and empowering key organizations,

such as device manufacturers, suppliers and systems integrators, to take charge of their

connected ecosystems. From smart home devices and sophisticated medical devices, to

advanced automotive and Industry 4.0 technology, the UL Solutions SafeCyber TM Digital

Security Platform aims to mitigate the growing volume of cybersecurity threats facing these

organizations, says the company.

The SafeCyber™ platform offers Maturity Path, a solution that provides device

manufacturers, suppliers and system integrators with a maturity assessment for connected

device security to build sustainable product security governance and processes. In a June

2022 press release, UL Solutions also announced that it offers a Binary Check capability

within the platform.

During the development phase, binary code analysis and vulnerability detection can help

connected device stakeholders prevent attacks, speed up security and compliance checks of

third-party, open-source components and their own implementations for faster time to

market. In the operational phase, vulnerability monitoring and management can help

connected device stakeholders prevent attacks and maintain their device’s security posture by

tracking and remediating vulnerabilities as they emerge. Binary Check will apply security

early in product, application or system development life cycle with automated security and

compliance testing. Compliance analysis against supported standards and guidelines

including UL Solutions IoT Security Rating Program, ETSI 303 645, ISO/SAE 21434 and

IEC 62443 4-2.

“Collectively, these capabilities will allow UL Solutions customers to manage cybersecurity

governance and processes for all product lines in one integrated solution. Further, the

platform will help speed up firmware development turnaround times while also addressing

vulnerabilities to help ensure security and compliance readiness from the start,” said a

company statement.

UL Solutions also offers cybersecurity training programs to enable participants to understand

security processes, related standards, and their impact on the automotive industry. These

programs are compatible with the ISO/SAE 21434 standards. Topics covered include

cybersecurity management, cybersecurity policy and culture, and tailoring of cybersecurity

activities. The concept phase of the training program includes threat analysis and risk

assessment (TARA), assigning cybersecurity goals and concepts.

Automotive Industries spoke to Jako Fritz, principal security adviser at UL Solutions.

AI: What are the most alarming threats facing the automotive industry today and how can

organizations build and roll out secure products from the ground up?

Fritz: Today, automobiles, trucks and vehicles do much more than their intended use of

transportation. The automobile has become a modern technology hub, from infotainment

systems to operational sensors to mobile app integrations. But with each connected

innovation, the risk of breaches and cyberattacks increases. Cars have up to 150 electronic

control units and 100 million lines of code. By the year 2030, many observers expect them to

have roughly 300 million lines of software code. In comparison, mass-market personal

computer software has close to 40 million. That’s where UL Solutions helps original

equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive component and system manufacturers test

and verify security certification compliance.

AI: What are the potential vulnerabilities in the automotive supply chain, particularly those

focused on automotive connectivity?

Fritz: Supply chain attacks are widely used on the desktop platform, attackers have broken in

or bribed sub-suppliers for the ecosystem that, for example, created signed drivers to be able

to create malware that is seen as legitimate software, or legitimate vendors have created

software that essentially behaved like malware. OEM's have to rely on their suppliers to

behave correctly and need to implement tools to detect and act when they do not. This is the

same problem as a chef having to periodically check the produce shipped to his restaurant to

make sure that what he is receiving is of sufficient quality to use.

AI: The complex global automotive regulatory landscape means different standards – how

can UL Solutions ensure compliance with local standards and regulations such as UNECE

WP.29 and ISO/SAE 21434?

Fritz: UN R155 and UN R156, addressing cybersecurity processes and software update

management requirements, were passed by UNECE’s World Forum for Harmonization of

Vehicle Regulations and focus on cybersecurity and software updates for vehicles by

establishing clear requirements for car manufacturers. They require implementing measures

across four distinct areas: managing vehicle cyber risks, securing vehicles by design and

mitigating risks along the value chain. ISO 21434 helps here by providing a set of common

nomenclature and structured processes to make implementing these distributed cybersecurity

activities along the value chain easier.

Detecting and responding to security incidents across the vehicle fleet, providing safe and

secure software updates, and ensuring vehicle safety is not compromised, introducing a legal

basis for Over-the-Air (OTA) updates to software on the vehicle.

We conduct cybersecurity hardware and software testing on automotive components and

systems to help customers understand their product’s cybersecurity risk and to validate their

security measures. We also audit cybersecurity management systems for compliance with

industry requirements, including ISO/SAE 21434 and WP.29, to help customers understand

their process maturity and compliance with the regulation and standards

AI: Why is your SafeCyber™ platform an important solution for companies?

Fritz: SafeCyber TM helps organizations holistically understand and assess risk, allowing both

new and existing assets to be designed and maintained to conform with the latest

cybersecurity legislation and best practices. For more than 128 years, UL Solutions has been

a trusted partner helping organizations ensure the safety and compliance of their products and

solutions, and SafeCyber TM marks an important milestone in our long-term vision to develop a

best-in-class capability that helps organizations move beyond a compliance mindset, and

toward a proactive stance that enables them to actively manage their security posture in what

is becoming an increasingly connected, ever-evolving threat landscape.

IoT World Today named the UL Solutions SafeCyber™ Digital Security Platform one of

the Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Products of 2021. Being named a top product quickly

after release speaks to the necessity for security solutions as the number of new connected

devices and regulations increases. We are proud that IoT World Today quickly recognized

SafeCyber as a trustworthy and holistic solution to reducing cyber risks. SafeCyber aims to

help organizations understand IoT cyber risks and manage them for multiple product lines

from one platform. It helps with the implementation of the required cybersecurity process

with respect to cybersecurity monitoring and vulnerability management, as well as addressing

supply chain attacks. This bigger picture gives stronger guarantees with regard to the quality

and safety of the provided software.

IoT World Today noted UL Solutions broad approach when creating the SafeCyber platform

as a factor in choosing it for their top ten list. Incorporating UL Solutions benchmarks as well

as those from the European Telecommunications Standard Institute, the International

Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission keeps

customers focused on best practices throughout the industry. This holistic view also helps to

avoid what IoT World Today calls a “fragmented ecosystem” that can cause confusion and

reduce the overall adoption of standards.