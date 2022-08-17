TTTech Auto strengthens relations to car makers and partners in South Korea with local office

TTTech Auto, the Vienna-based technology leader in automotive safety software, is expanding its offering to customers and partners in South Korea with a local office.

The company is building up upon a long-standing and successful cooperation with a South Korean OEM and Tier 1 suppliers who have already implemented TTTech Auto`s safety software platform MotionWise in series production.

“South Korea has one of the most advanced and successful automotive industries in the world,” said Friedhelm Pickhard, Chief Growth Officer of TTTech Auto. “The industry’s success is based on discipline, experience and quality. Values we share and continue to build on in terms of software delivery, software excellence and customer experience.”

Field Application Engineers at TTTech Auto Korea will support customers and partners from all parts of the ecosystem within a short response time in Korean. This will include technical support in all project phases related to the safety vehicle software platform MotionWise.

TTTech Auto’s flagship product, MotionWise, ensures that mission-critical data circulates reliably and in real-time throughout the vehicle. It guarantees safety execution in the system, prioritizes safety-critical functions and ensures that the car responds in a timely manner. In addition, specialized tools enable automakers to dramatically accelerate the software development process, from concept to volume production, including feature updates over-the-air, post-sale.

“With the new office in Seoul, our customers and partners will benefit from a local offering with timely and reliable support for MotionWise,” said Jaeyoon Cho, Managing Director at TTTech Auto Korea. ”In addition, we are expanding our local consulting services to include Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology as a foundation for SAE Level 4 driving.”

TTTech Auto brings extensive knowledge in the development of electronic control units (ECU) to the market and has an Automotive Ethernet Switch IP. The semiconductor element is essential for high-bandwidth communication between the vehicle’s computing platform and the rest of the vehicle, making it a prerequisite for increasingly advanced vehicle functions.

Since its founding in 2018, TTTech Auto has grown to around 1,200 employees and has continuously multiplied its software engineering expertise. The further expansion with an additional office in Korea is part of the recently announced growth strategy in light of an investment of 250 million euros in TTTech Auto in spring 2022.

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto provides solutions for the challenges of future vehicle generations. The company specializes in safe software and hardware platforms for automated driving and beyond, applicable in series production programs. With its leading technology solutions, TTTech Auto ensures safety and electronic robustness for a more automated world.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi, Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In February 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round. At TTTech Auto’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and in more than 10 locations across Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia, 1,200 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their software defined vehicle, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in France, Spain, Turkey, China and in Central and Eastern Europe. www.tttech-auto.com