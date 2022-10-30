New Honda CR-V by-wire kit from Hexagon | AutonomouStuff accelerates R&D for autonomy programs worldwide

Autonomy research and development programs are vital in testing new hardware and software and encouraging innovation in universities and diverse industries. With the new Honda CR-V by-wire kit from Hexagon | AutonomouStuff, barriers to R&D are lowered as programs can now accelerate autonomous development on a mass-market vehicle.

The by-wire kit features the latest PACMod from AutonomouStuff – a control module built internally and used as an interface between the computing system and vehicle. PACMod has been used in autonomous vehicles since 2017 and has continuously improved, making it reliable and flexible as new hardware and software are integrated. With the Honda CR-V, the by-wire kit is available for global R&D programs with both right-hand and left-hand versions.

“Programs supporting automated driving research, software development, electrical engineering and more have often faced barriers to obtaining an autonomous platform,” said Kevin Fay, vehicle platforms portfolio manager at Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division. “With access to a by-wire kit enabling autonomy on mass-market platforms like a Honda CR-V, R&D programs can more easily ideate, test and validate their innovations in real-world scenarios.”

The Honda CR-V by-wire kit is the latest autonomous platform supported by Hexagon | AutonomouStuff. Learn more about their autonomy solutions, sensors and other R&D platforms at autonomoustuff.com.

About Hexagon | AutonomouStuff

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

AutonomouStuff, part of Hexagon, is a global technology leader, pioneering solutions for R&D platforms, products, software and engineering services for the advancement of robotics and autonomy systems. Learn more at autonomoustuff.com.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.