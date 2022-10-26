HERE powers Lotus ELETRE’s digital cockpit with EV navigation and range assistant

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, has
been chosen by Lotus and ECARX to deliver integrated navigation services to
the recently launched Lotus ELETRE, the automaker’s first pure electric
hyper-SUV.
HERE Navigation delivers an upgradable and premium navigation experience
HERE Navigation is a software-as-a-service, cloud-native navigation solution
for connected vehicles. The HERE solution cuts automotive development and
lifecycle costs by offering innovative, turn-key functionalities – including
online and offline search, real-time traffic, and turn-by-turn voice
guidance.
With HERE Navigation, the Lotus ELETRE’s navigation experience can be
updated over-the-air, ensuring that drivers have access to the very latest
version. Additionally, Lotus and ECARX are using the HERE Software
Development Kit (SDK) to integrate HERE Navigation into the Lotus Hyper OS
mobile application for drivers to have an end-to-end navigation experience,
inside and outside the vehicle.
Lotus ELETRE is the first vehicle in Europe to offer HERE Navigation EV
features to mitigate range anxiety
Electric Vehicle (EV) range anxiety – the fear of running out of energy on a
journey and not being able to find a charging point – is one of the major
barriers to large-scale consumer adoption of electric vehicles. Lotus is
mitigating EV anxiety with its pure electric hyper-SUV as the first vehicle
in Europe to offer EV Routing, EV Range Assistant and Predictive Routing
through HERE Navigation.
HERE EV Routing is tailored for the Lotus ELETRE’s battery consumption model
to deliver the optimal route while minimizing the number of charging stops.
HERE EV Routing and Range Assistant incorporate road topography, geometry,
historical and real-time traffic data when calculating routes and battery
range. HERE EV Routing leverages HERE EV Charge Points, a global database of
EV charging locations, plug characteristics and near real-time availability.
The Lotus ELETRE will also utilize Predictive Routing that learns individual
driving patterns, such as departure times, destinations and routes, to offer
more personalized journeys. Predictive Routing automatically offers
alternative routes or departure times based on real-time traffic and road
conditions.
ECARX digital cockpit head unit specifically developed for the Lotus ELETRE
HERE Navigation runs on the ECARX digital cockpit head unit that has been
developed specifically for the new Lotus ELETRE model. It is the first
digital cockpit to run a dual system-on-a-chip that increases processing
speeds to support multiple simultaneous applications.
“Lotus and HERE combine the full capabilities of a connected navigation
system together with the unique Lotus digital user experience to deliver a
world-class navigation solution,” said Serino Angellotti, Senior Chief
Engineer at Lotus Tech Innovation Centre. “For its first electric SUV, Lotus
would settle for nothing but the best, and with HERE Technologies on board,
we offer our customers the best of both worlds while having the flexibility
to design and manage the driving experience ourselves. We look forward to
continuously updating our vehicles over-the-air, always providing our
drivers with the freshest navigation experience.”
“We are proud that Lotus and ECARX have chosen HERE Navigation for the
launch of their first electric high-performance SUV, the most technically
advanced Lotus ever,” said Fred Hessabi, Executive Vice President and Chief
Customer Officer at HERE Technologies. “Lotus ELETRE is the first vehicle in
Europe to have access to such an extensive range of features that will help
make EV anxiety a thing of the past. By choosing HERE Navigation with EV and
Predictive Routing as well as EV Range Assistant, Lotus is setting new
standards in innovation when it comes to navigation.”
“By working in close collaboration with Lotus from the earliest stage of the
Lotus ELETRE’s development cycle, ECARX has delivered an advanced digital
head unit that can support a range of applications designed to continuously
improve the customer experience over time. The integration of HERE
Navigation demonstrates the flexibility of the system to incorporate a range
of driver services,” said Ziyu Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive at ECARX.
About HERE Technologies
HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people,
businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By
leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better
outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business
optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn
more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.
About Lotus
Lotus Cars is based in Hethel, Norfolk, UK, and is the global HQ for sports
car and hypercar manufacturing operations, Lotus Advanced Performance and
the iconic 2.2-mile test track. Lotus Cars builds world-class
high-performance cars, born out of legendary success on the racetrack
including 13 FIA Formula 1 world titles and many other championship honours.
In July 2021 Lotus unveiled the all-new Lotus Emira, its last petrol-powered
sports car and best-of-breed, and in July 2019 it launched the Evija, the
world’s first all-electric British hypercar. Customer deliveries of both
cars will begin during 2022. In March 2022 Lotus revealed the Eletre, the
world’s first all-electric hyper-SUV. Customer deliveries will begin in
2023. The Lotus Type 135, an all-electric sports car, is currently being
designed and engineered at Hethel.
Lotus Engineering provides comprehensive consultancy services to many of the
world’s OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. It is internationally recognised for its
long-standing contribution to ground-breaking engineering and innovative
vehicle development. Its expertise extends beyond automotive; in August 2021
a Lotus Engineering-developed track bike helped Team GB’s cyclists win seven
medals, including three golds, at the Tokyo Olympics. An international
consultancy with offices around the world, Lotus Engineering is
headquartered at the Lotus Advanced Technology Centre on the University of
Warwick’s Wellesbourne Campus in the UK.
Lotus Tech is an affiliate company of Group Lotus, established as part of
the Vision80 strategy established in 2018. With operational assets across
China, the UK and Europe, Lotus Tech is dedicated to delivering smart
lifestyle battery electric vehicles (BEVs) such as the Lotus ELETRE. Lotus
Tech is focused on R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as
electrification, digitalisation and more. In addition to the Lotus ELETRE,
Lotus Tech plans to launch further BEV models including a sports sedan (Type
133) another SUV (Type 134) and more, as Vision80 reaches maturity in 2028.
Group Lotus is either the parent company of or affiliated with the above. In
2017, Geely Holding Group, one of the fastest growing automotive group in
the world, acquired a 51% stake in Group Lotus. The other 49% is owned by
Etika Automotive, a Malaysian conglomerate.
About ECARX
ECARX is transforming vehicles into seamlessly integrated information,
communications and transportation devices. It is shaping the interaction
between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of
smart mobility. ECARX’s current core products include infotainment head
units (IHU), digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, a core operating
system and integrated software stack. Beyond this, ECARX is developing a
full-stack automotive computing platform.
Over the last three years, ECARX’s technology has been integrated into more
than 3.7 million cars worldwide. ECARX was founded in 2017 and has since
grown to nearly 2,000 team members globally. The co-founders are two
automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen and Eric Li (Li Shufu),
who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
(Geely), one of the largest automotive groups in the world that holds
ownership interest and investment in international brands such as Lotus,
Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.
In May 2022, ECARX entered into a merger agreement with COVA Acquisition
Corp. and, upon completion of the transaction, expects to be listed on
Nasdaq. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth
quarter of 2022.