Hexagon advances Shift to Zero at HxGN LIVE Smart Simulation Summit

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division today announced it will host the first HxGN LIVE Smart Simulation Summit at The Management Education Center, Michigan State University, Troy, MI. From November 9 – 10, 2022, Hexagon thought leaders and domain specialists will convene with customers and CAE industry experts to discuss the latest software developments in the design and engineering fields. The theme is the “shift to zero prototyping” trend driving the automotive and eMobility industries. For more information or to register for the event at zero cost, visit here https://hexagonmievents.com/US /

The two-day agenda is mega-packed with keynote speakers, multiple industry guest speakers, high-level plenary sessions, and six user workshops.In addition, there will be seven conference tracks featuring customer, partner and Hexagon/CoE presentations covering the top trends and applications in the simulation arena. The track areas included autonomous, manufacturing, materials, noise and vibration, durability 1 and 2, fluids and thermal, and machine learning. The forum is designed to share ways to revolutionize product development through the convergence of software, workflows, and methodologies driven by performance-enabled simulation technology. The entire agenda can be found here https://hexagonmievents.com/US /#conference_agenda

“The world of design engineering has shifted as manufacturers steer toward new product goals on the horizon. Engineering professionals are clearly looking for ways to work smarter, more efficiently. At Hexagon, our job is to help companies put data to work for better outcomes. We have geared the HxGN LIVE Smart Simulation Summit to do just that,” states Tony Bromwell, Vice President of Engineering Operations, Americas. “Attendees will learn ways to reimagine product development through the eyes of performance-enabled simulation. This event is focused on advancing user knowledge and presenting fresh approaches to solve critical design challenges. We intend to make this exclusive gathering of engineers, ideas and innovations an event to remember…and one that will shape the engineering industry for years to come.”

The two-day conference will commence on Wednesday morning, November 9, with six half-day intensive workshops for users of Hexagon’s CAE software portfolio. Topics covered include non-linear FEA, systems engineering simulation and an introduction to virtual manufacturing solutions. The agenda offers two automotive-focused workshops addressing the challenges of composite EV parts with simulation, and meeting noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) targets with simulation. Also included in the training schedule is a sixth workshop focused on reduced order modeling and machine learning.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rob Segal, Vice President of Sales, Design & Engineering, North America, will deliver the welcome address. Parth Joshi, Hexagon’s Chief Technology and Product Officer, along with Mahesh Kailasam, Vice President and GM of Design & Engineering, will present the first plenary session of the day. Track keynote speaker Rajiv Lulla, a Global Practice Leader, Systems and Engineering at Egon Zehnder will headline the educational segment of the program. Plenary and track sessions include domain experts from major automotive industry players. The first day will conclude with a welcome reception for attendees, guests and sponsors following the afternoon program. The entire schedule can be found here https://hexagonmievents.com/US /#conference_agenda

On Thursday, November 10, the summit begins with a welcome message from Hexagon’s Tony Bromwell, followed by a plenary session with Bruce Engelmann, Chief Technology Officer, Design & Engineering and Arno Zinke, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. Amberlee Haselhuln, Ph.D., director of Materials and ICME at LIFT, will present the keynote address “Solving the Manufacturing Equation”. The afternoon agenda kicks off with three high level plenary sessions from two automotive experts and J.D. Power. Afternoon programming includes more than 40 presentations from customers and subject matter experts discussing a wide range of design and simulation topics.

