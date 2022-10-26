CallRevu Launches ServiceVision To Maximize Customer Retention in Fixed Operations

CallRevu, the automotive industry’s best-selling conversation intelligence

platform, announced today the launch of its newly designed ServiceVision

solution, a Fixed Operations customer engagement tool. As part of the

CallRevu platform, ServiceVision enables Fixed Operations to enhance

proactive customer communications, improve employee shortages, increase

customer call answer rates, and other operational inefficiencies.

ServiceVision was developed specifically for Fixed Operations to ensure that

Service centers can meet their goals for high revenue repair order (RO)

opportunities. Additionally, ServiceVision helps streamline Service call

management and provides real-time alerts for immediate customer attention.

In addition, reporting within ServiceVision was designed for easy access,

at-a-glance analytics that offer actionable insights into mishandled

customer conversations to promote a long-term customer relationship with the

dealership.

“Service departments are once again in high demand and we are seeing massive

changes occurring, such as service calls up 15% month-over-month since

January 2022,” said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu. “With the ongoing

inventory challenges and atypical vehicle pricing, service appointments are

rising, causing a strain due to staffing shortages. ServiceVision was

designed to alleviate the pressures service advisors and managers are

experiencing with call tracking and management solutions.”

CallRevu’s ServiceVision new enhanced features include:

* Artificial intelligence transcribes and analyzes every Service call

* Real-time alerts based on service keywords for identifying high

revenue RO opportunities, missed calls, repeat callers, – status checks and

voicemails

* At-a-glance dashboard reporting and metrics

* Caller identification

* Complete caller and advisor sentiment analysis

* Keyword identification and alerts

* Call trend analytics to support staffing needs

“The CallRevu platform was built to help dealerships increase customer

retention by giving sales and service teams the tools they need to better

manage their dealership calls and customer expectations. Every call should

be answered, captured accurately to maintain a documented conversation

history, and addressed the customer’s inquiry in a timely manner. This

ensures every customer receives a high level of customer satisfaction. How

you manage your caller engagement will have an impact on customer retention

and earning the consumers’ trust,” said Giagnacovo.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the only call management solution made in a dealership for

dealerships. CallRevu listens to your calls so you don’t have to and alerts

you within minutes to mishandled sales opportunities, potential CSI issues,

even phone routing and connectivity problems. Our call monitoring service

helps dealers around the U.S. and Canada convert calls into appointments to

improve the bottom line. We track, listen, summarize, alert, report, and

coach on all phone data analytics to help dealers drive more

call-to-appointment conversions. To learn more and schedule a demo, please

visit http://www.callrevu.com