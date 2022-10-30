K 2022 MEETS HIGHEST EXPECTATIONS

The joy of the plastics and rubber industry to finally be able to

exchange ideas in person on a global level again after three years

characterized the K 2022 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany. The 3,037

exhibitors reported extremely good leads and a marked willingness of the

trade visitors to invest, promising new customer relationships and numerous

business deals, some of them spontaneous.

“K in Düsseldorf has once again fulfilled highest expectations. It

continues to be the most international, complete and innovative trade fair

of the global plastics and rubber industry”, said Erhard Wienkamp, Managing

Director of Messe Düsseldorf. “The trade fair has impressively demonstrated

just how valuable face-to-face networking, chance meetings and physical

brand and product experiences are. We are very satisfied to see that K 2022

succeeded in sending out strong signals as an innovation driver of the

industry and that our exhibitors did business with a high number of

international customers with strong decision-making authority.”

A total of 176,000 trade visitors from all continents travelled to K

2022. At over 70%, the proportion of international attendees at K 2022

remained at a consistently high level.

Ulrich Reifenhäuser, Chairman of the K 2022 Exhibitor Advisory Board, is

also very pleased about the show: “After hardly any trade fairs could take

place worldwide also on a national level over the past three years, K 2022

was all the more eagerly anticipated as the world’s No. 1 trade fair of the

plastics and rubber industry and succeeded in providing fresh impetus in all

sectors of our industry. The many, in part, unexpected concrete contract

negotiations held at the trade fair speak for themselves!”

The current unpredictability and uncertainty of events makes for a tense

situation in the sector overall, but this did not dampen the exhibitors’

commitment and visitors’ interest, quite the opposite: “Especially now in

turbulent times and where the plastics industry is undergoing transformation

towards the circular economy, K 2022 was the ideal place to jointly and

actively chart the course for the future,” stated Ulrich Reifenhäuser.

The trade visitors were especially inspired by the wealth of new

technology developments presented by raw materials producers, machinery

manufacturers and plastics processors for the realization of the circular

economy, resource conservation and climate protection. Ulrich Reifenhäuser

commented: “It can be clearly felt that all companies have embraced the need

to take on social responsibility and think about plastics in a sustainable

way from the beginning of the process chain. The variety of solutions,

machinery and products for transformation towards a circular economy

presented at K 2022 was incredible.”

The trade visitors at this year’s K came from 157 nations. In addition to

Germany, European countries strongly represented included the Netherlands,

Italy, Turkey, France, Belgium, Poland and Spain. With 42% of the visitors

coming from overseas, the international reach of K was as strong as usual.

While less visitors from the East Asian region were at K 2022 compared to

three years ago due to the currently more difficult conditions in those

countries as a result of quarantine regulations, many visitors from the

U.S., Brazil and India attended K 2022.

According to a survey, about two thirds of all visitors were primarily

interested in machinery and plant construction. 57% (5% more than at K 2019)

were interested in raw and auxiliary materials, with recyclates and

bioplastics being particularly popular. For 28%, semi-finished products and

technical parts made of plastics and rubber were the main reason for coming

to the show (multiple answers possible). Over 70% of all visitors were from

top and middle management.

Visitors gave K 2022 top marks for the completeness of the ranges and the

presentation of the entire supply chain. 98% of all professionals stated

they had fully achieved the goals associated with their visit.

During the eight trade fair days it became evident that this year’s K was

right on target with its selection of hot topics: circular economy, climate

protection and digitalization. In terms of investment intentions, machinery

and equipment for processing and recycling stood out at 43%. The focus was

particularly on sustainability, but also on circular economy and

energy/resource efficiency in production. Around 40% of decision-makers said

they are dealing with the topic of decarbonization.

K 2022 again featured two U.S. Pavilions with 35 exhibitors, organized by

Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA) and co-sponsored by PLASTICS, The

Plastics Industry Association. Overall, 105 U.S. companies showcased their

products at K.

The K specials, which also focused on the three hot topics, were also

very well received. The official special show, ‘Plastics Shape the Future’,

addressed the economic, social and ecological challenges and potential

solutions around the K key themes during high-caliber discussions and

lectures and was well attended throughout. The Circular Economy Forum, where

the VDMA (German Engineering Federation) and 13 of its member companies

impressively demonstrated the importance of technology in the implementation

of the circular economy in the plastics industry was also popular with the

international audience.

Also much discussed at this year’s K was the global production

language, OPC UA. This standard allows the processing parameters of the

machinery and equipment involved to be coordinated more precisely and in a

more targeted manner. This, in turn, is considered an important prerequisite

for optimized circular management. 40 companies from eight countries

participated in an OPC UA demonstration project at the trade show.

At the Science Campus, both exhibitors and visitors were provided with a

concentrated overview of scientific activities and findings in the plastics

and rubber sector. Numerous universities, institutes and funding

organizations offered opportunities for direct dialogue.

Many trainees and students took advantage of the Plastics Training

Initiative’s (KAI) offer to get information about career opportunities in

the plastics industry.

The next K will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany from October 8 – 15, 2025.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at K 2025, contact Messe

Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; Visit www.k-online.com