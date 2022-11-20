Safire and Oak Ridge National Laboratory Enter Exclusive Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Breakthrough Battery Safety Technology

Safire Technology Group, Inc. (Safire), a venture-backed company developing

and manufacturing Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery safety technology announced

it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Oak Ridge National

Laboratory (ORNL). Under the agreement, Safire has the exclusive right to

commercialize the ORNL-invented breakthrough battery technology, SAFe Impact

Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRET), the world’s first patented and proprietary

drop-in safety additive for Li-ion batteries.

SAFIRE is a revolutionary drop-in electrolyte additive for Li-ion batteries

that prevents fire and explosion by automatically transforming the liquid

electrolyte to a solid state instantaneously upon kinetic impact, such as an

electric vehicle crash. The additive provides a safe, low-cost solution for

electric vehicles, electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircrafts,

and defense equipment, resulting in increased safety and stability, higher

performance, and projectile and ballistic protection.

“SAFIRE will transform the car industry, particularly as we pivot towards

electric vehicles,” said John Lee, co-founder and CEO, Safire. “The additive

is easy to add to any existing battery-making process and provides users

with a safer alternative that is lighter and more effective than

conventional battery protection, resulting in higher performance and lower

total cost of ownership.”

“Today’s announcement further strengthens our long-term collaboration with

ORNL and allows us to begin commercial testing,” added Mike Grubbs,

co-founder, Safire. “We are also exploring new partnerships and identifying

prototyping opportunities with automotive, e-bike, and eVTOL manufacturers.”

The collaboration between Safire, formerly known as BTRY, and ORNL is mutual

and ongoing. Originally developed by Gabriel Veith and his colleagues at

ORNL through initial funding from the U.S. Government (ARPA-E), Safire was

formed as a direct result of these efforts and a commercialization

initiative launched by Fedtech. Through its agreement with ORNL, Safire has

received exclusive authorization on five patents to begin commercial sales

of the technology.

“Seeing a technology grow from a seed project through invention, patenting,

development and licensing is fulfilling and an honor for our team,” said

Mike Paulus, director of technology transfer, ORNL. “We look forward to

working with Safire through the prototype process and into manufacturing.”

To learn more about Safire and its relationship with ORNL, please visit

safire.co. Parties interested in testing the technology or partnering with

Safire should email partnerships@safire.co.

ORNL is managed by UT-Battelle on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy.

