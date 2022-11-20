Ford Motor Company Selects Rockwell Automation to Advance Its Electric Vehicle Program

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated
to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that
Ford Motor Company has selected Rockwell as its vehicle operations primary
controls and solutions provider for its next three electric vehicle assembly
sites. By jointly collaborating on assembly tooling designs and
architectures that will increase speed to market, Rockwell can help machine
builders to meet production customer demands and achieve on-time successful
launches.
“We are strengthening the commitment to build world class electric vehicles
for the future and fortifying the relationship between Rockwell and Ford
that has been in place for more than 75 years,” said Blake Moret, Chairman
and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “We look forward to working closely with
Ford and its ecosystem over the next several years to accelerate business
outcomes and advance the company’s position as a global leader in the
electric vehicle market.”
“We’re honored to be a part of Ford’s journey to accelerate the rollout of
EVs to customers,” said Jane Barr, vice president, Global Industry Accounts
at Rockwell Automation. “Our open-system approach ensures EV production
aligns with the latest industry standards, regulations, and customer
expectations.”
Rockwell products and services will be utilized across Ford’s automotive
production complexes located in Oakville, Canada; Blue Oval City, Tenn.; and
Avon Lake, Ohio.
