Ford Motor Company Selects Rockwell Automation to Advance Its Electric Vehicle Program

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated

to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that

Ford Motor Company has selected Rockwell as its vehicle operations primary

controls and solutions provider for its next three electric vehicle assembly

sites. By jointly collaborating on assembly tooling designs and

architectures that will increase speed to market, Rockwell can help machine

builders to meet production customer demands and achieve on-time successful

launches.

“We are strengthening the commitment to build world class electric vehicles

for the future and fortifying the relationship between Rockwell and Ford

that has been in place for more than 75 years,” said Blake Moret, Chairman

and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “We look forward to working closely with

Ford and its ecosystem over the next several years to accelerate business

outcomes and advance the company’s position as a global leader in the

electric vehicle market.”

“We’re honored to be a part of Ford’s journey to accelerate the rollout of

EVs to customers,” said Jane Barr, vice president, Global Industry Accounts

at Rockwell Automation. “Our open-system approach ensures EV production

aligns with the latest industry standards, regulations, and customer

expectations.”

Rockwell products and services will be utilized across Ford’s automotive

production complexes located in Oakville, Canada; Blue Oval City, Tenn.; and

Avon Lake, Ohio.

