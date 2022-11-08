TE Connectivity lends its industry and engineering expertise to TUC.technology development to help create next-generation modular interior applications for the vehicles of the future

As the world shifts its sights to autonomous and electric vehicles, TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has its finger on the pulse of the progression of mobility and the future of connection systems, which will undoubtedly become more critical as vehicles become more technologically advanced. As a key contributor to the development of tomorrow’s vehicles today, TE is working with TUC.technology (TUC), lending its industry and engineering expertise to the start-up as they work to develop modular connection systems for the vehicle of the future, such as ones that allow OEMs or drivers to more easily change the configuration of seating or change interior components such as infotainment.

“At TE Connectivity, we are committed to helping vehicles reach their full transformative power,” said Ralf Klaedtke, vice president and chief technology officer for TE Transportation Solutions. “Collaborating with companies like TUC to explore ideas, trends and technologies related to the next-generation of mobility is not only an exciting endeavor, but also reaffirms our mission of creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and more connected world.”

TUC.technology is introducing a radical approach to modularity of vehicle components, providing a simple but revolutionary architecture that allows entire vehicle systems to be effectively “plug and play,” and enabling an almost limitless number of personalized configurations by both the OEM and the driver. By working with TUC, manufacturers can quickly and easily differentiate their vehicles and create more futuristic designs. TUC.technology completely reformulates what users can do with their vehicle, transforming its use and purpose from a pure mobility tool to a space to be inhabited and configured according to the particular needs, preferences, and personality of each individual.

TE engineers are collaborating with the TUC team on the development of their system that includes power, signal, and data connectivity connections. In addition, TUC is integrating TE’s data connectivity portfolio, specifically MATEnet and GEMnet connector line, for their printed circuit boards (PCBs) and their central computer controlling the whole system (the TUC.brain®).

“With TUC technology, we intend to develop a standardized solution for vehicles, allowing a blank sheet approach to the layout of the cabin according to the user experience. For doing that, we are engaging the most valuable industry leaders, such as TE Connectivity.” explains Ludovico Campana, co-founder, inventor, and CEO of TUC. “We are thrilled to have the support of TE Connectivity and its deep knowledge of the automotive industry as we work to perfect our technology.”

For more information, visit te.com/automotive or tuc.technology

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com

Founded with the aim of revolutionizing, improving and re-inventing the vehicle concept for the new mobility. The values that guide us are simplicity and progress, our goal is to work every day involving the best excellences in each sector, in order to create a new ecosystem of partners based on TUC technology to respond concretely to the change in the paradigm of mobility. TUC is an Italian technological excellence that was exhibited at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas in the Italy pavilion at the invitation of the ministry of economic development. In the same year it was selected by Wired as a startup to be kept under control and recognized as one of the best 10 best Italian startups.