Indy Autonomous Challenge Showcases World’s Fastest Autonomous Racecar Powered by Luminar; Announces Long-Term Partnership

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today at the 2022 LA Auto Show showcased

the world’s fastest, and most advanced autonomous racecar equipped with

three long-range lidar sensors from Luminar and announced a long-term

partnership with the automotive technology company.

As the modern-day incubator for automotive performance and safety

technologies, the IAC aims to continue to create an environment for

university teams to push the engineering boundaries of autonomous software

by ensuring they have access to the latest and greatest hardware technology

from industry leaders.

“We are working with university teams around the world to accelerate the

pace of technology development and commercialization of ADAS and autonomous

systems, with a focus on high-speed automation,” said Paul Mitchell,

president, Indy Autonomous Challenge. “Luminar is now the exclusive lidar

sensor technology supplier of the IAC for the next three years due to its

commitment to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous through its rapidly growing

industry partnerships, including seven of the top 10 global automakers.”

Lidar has emerged as the primary sensor necessary to unlock autonomy and

allow the IAC’s Dallara AV-21 racecars to safely reach record-setting

autonomous driving at land speeds of up to 192.2mph and oval track racing

speeds of 173 mph.

IAC and Luminar have agreed to a three-year partnership that includes

transitioning from Luminar’s R&D Hydra sensors to its series production Iris

sensors. The change to the Iris units, which will occur in 2023, reflects

the IAC’s commitment to cultivating the technology pipeline between

autonomous race cars and autonomous consumer vehicles.

“The IAC has single handedly brought together some of the industry’s most

advanced automotive tech companies and world’s brightest minds from academia

to develop and test autonomous driving systems that will one day in the near

future make consumer vehicles safer and smarter,” said Aaron Jefferson, vice

president of product, Luminar.

About IAC

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) organizes racing competitions among

university affiliated teams from around the world to program fully

autonomous race cars and compete in a series of history-making events at

iconic tracks. Based in Indiana, the IAC is working to establish a hub for

performance automation in the state and is harnessing the power of

innovative competitions to attract the best and the brightest minds from

around the globe to further state-of-the-art technology in safety and

performance of automated vehicles. The IAC started as a $1 million prize

competition with 41 university teams signing up to compete more than two

years ago, representing top engineering and technology programs from 14 U.S.

states and 11 countries.

About Luminar

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of

vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an

advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry

partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars

and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial

trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to

be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety

and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information,

please visit www.luminartech.com.