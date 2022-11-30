Visteon Announces 2022 Strategic Supplier Award Winners

Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), recognized its outstanding supplier partners during the 2022 Strategic Supplier Award ceremony in Ann Arbor. A total of nine different suppliers across the automotive and technology spaces were recognized by Visteon, highlighted by the supplier of the year award-winner, Analog Devices (ADI).

Attendance at the ceremony included executive leadership from over 50 suppliers and multiple members of the Visteon team, including President and CEO Sachin Lawande, who presented the awards. Despite unforeseen challenges throughout the dynamic automotive industry landscape, Visteon proudly recognizes its suppliers and is thankful for their ongoing partnership to achieve world-class results.