Visteon Announces 2022 Strategic Supplier Award Winners

Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), recognized its outstanding supplier partners during the 2022 Strategic Supplier Award ceremony in Ann Arbor. A total of nine different suppliers across the automotive and technology spaces were recognized by Visteon, highlighted by the supplier of the year award-winner, Analog Devices (ADI).
Attendance at the ceremony included executive leadership from over 50 suppliers and multiple members of the Visteon team, including President and CEO Sachin Lawande, who presented the awards. Despite unforeseen challenges throughout the dynamic automotive industry landscape, Visteon proudly recognizes its suppliers and is thankful for their ongoing partnership to achieve world-class results.
We are grateful to this year’s award-winning suppliers for going above and beyond while navigating uncertain environmental challenges to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction. At Visteon, we value partnerships with suppliers who are equally as committed and passionate about being on the cutting-edge of technology and innovation.
2022 Supplier of the Year: ADI
2022 Best Electrical Supplier: Techwise
2022 Best Semiconductor Supplier: Silergy
2022 Best Display & Optical Supplier: Truly
2022 Best Mechanical Supplier: General Plastics
2022 Best Indirect Supplier: ACPA
2022 Best Innovation Supplier: Qualcomm
2022 Best Delivery Supplier: NDK
2022 Best Quality Supplier: Chin Poon
Visteon is proud to work with more than 3,000 outstanding suppliers who inspire technology, innovation and who aspire to deliver excellence.
About Visteon
Visteon is a global automotive technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and electrification. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 16 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.