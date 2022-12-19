Aeva to Demonstrate 4D LiDAR Technology for Automated Driving and Industrial Applications at CES 2023

AevaR (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception
systems, announced it will demonstrate its award-winning 4D LiDART
technology for the automotive industry and industrial applications at CESR
2023, taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.
There are several opportunities for attendees and media to experience Aeva’s
breakthrough perception and sensing technologies, including the industry’s
most advanced 4D LiDAR, at Aeva’s booth #6001 in the Las Vegas Convention
Center West Hall:
Experience AeriesT II in Action, Industry’s Most Advanced 4D LiDAR
At Aeva’s booth, see a live point cloud of Aeries II 4D LiDAR that
demonstrates Aeva’s unique ability to directly measure velocity for each
point of detection in addition to 3D position. Aeva’s proprietary velocity
data allows automated vehicles to understand precisely how fast objects are
moving, bringing an added dimension of safety and reliability to vehicle
automation.
Departing daily from the West Hall, demo drives hosted by Aeva will tour the
streets of Las Vegas with real-time point cloud visualizations of 4D LiDAR
data showcasing the additional benefits of Aeva’s technology including long
range performance, Ultra ResolutionT and immunity to interference. Space is
limited for ride-along demos. To request a reservation, investors and media
should email press@aeva.ai.
As a 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree, Aeries II will also be on display at
the Innovation Awards Showcase in the Venetian Expo, Hall D – Booth #56320.
See Aeries II Integrated Seamlessly into Passenger and Commercial Vehicles
See how the compact, automotive design of Aeries II is powering the next
generation of ADAS and automated vehicles, with seamless sensor integrations
in both passenger and commercial vehicles.
See Aeva’s Groundbreaking 4D LiDAR-on-Chip Technology
See how Aeva is shaping the future of sensing and perception with its 4D
LiDAR-on-chip technology that incorporates all key sensor components onto a
silicon photonics module. The compact design uses no fiber optics, resulting
in a highly automated manufacturing process that meets the sensing and
perception needs of a wide variety of automation applications at scale.
Aeva Presents at JP Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum
A fireside chat about sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles,
including Aeva’s vision for the future of autonomy with CEO and Co-founder
Soroush Salehian and CFO Saurabh Sinha.
The event is by invite only at the Bellagio Hotel Convention Area, Jan. 5 at
4:25pm PT. Institutional investors can reach out to their JP Morgan
salesperson to attend.
For more information about Aeva at CES 2023, please visit: aeva.com/CES2023
About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)
Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of
applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer
electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming
autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that
integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a
compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in
addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and
robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information,
visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.