Aeva to Demonstrate 4D LiDAR Technology for Automated Driving and Industrial Applications at CES 2023

AevaR (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception

systems, announced it will demonstrate its award-winning 4D LiDART

technology for the automotive industry and industrial applications at CESR

2023, taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

There are several opportunities for attendees and media to experience Aeva’s

breakthrough perception and sensing technologies, including the industry’s

most advanced 4D LiDAR, at Aeva’s booth #6001 in the Las Vegas Convention

Center West Hall:

Experience AeriesT II in Action, Industry’s Most Advanced 4D LiDAR

At Aeva’s booth, see a live point cloud of Aeries II 4D LiDAR that

demonstrates Aeva’s unique ability to directly measure velocity for each

point of detection in addition to 3D position. Aeva’s proprietary velocity

data allows automated vehicles to understand precisely how fast objects are

moving, bringing an added dimension of safety and reliability to vehicle

automation.

Departing daily from the West Hall, demo drives hosted by Aeva will tour the

streets of Las Vegas with real-time point cloud visualizations of 4D LiDAR

data showcasing the additional benefits of Aeva’s technology including long

range performance, Ultra ResolutionT and immunity to interference. Space is

limited for ride-along demos. To request a reservation, investors and media

should email press@aeva.ai.

As a 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree, Aeries II will also be on display at

the Innovation Awards Showcase in the Venetian Expo, Hall D – Booth #56320.

See Aeries II Integrated Seamlessly into Passenger and Commercial Vehicles

See how the compact, automotive design of Aeries II is powering the next

generation of ADAS and automated vehicles, with seamless sensor integrations

in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

See Aeva’s Groundbreaking 4D LiDAR-on-Chip Technology

See how Aeva is shaping the future of sensing and perception with its 4D

LiDAR-on-chip technology that incorporates all key sensor components onto a

silicon photonics module. The compact design uses no fiber optics, resulting

in a highly automated manufacturing process that meets the sensing and

perception needs of a wide variety of automation applications at scale.

Aeva Presents at JP Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum

A fireside chat about sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles,

including Aeva’s vision for the future of autonomy with CEO and Co-founder

Soroush Salehian and CFO Saurabh Sinha.

The event is by invite only at the Bellagio Hotel Convention Area, Jan. 5 at

4:25pm PT. Institutional investors can reach out to their JP Morgan

salesperson to attend.

For more information about Aeva at CES 2023, please visit: aeva.com/CES2023

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of

applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer

electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming

autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that

integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a

compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in

addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and

robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information,

visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.