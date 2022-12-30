BHTC and Corning Collaborate on an Integrated Dashboard Solution that Delivers Next-Level Seamless Display Integration

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC), the world-market leader for climate control

units and human-machine interface (HMI) systems, and Corning Incorporated, a

leading supplier of automotive glass solutions, are collaborating to deliver

a new, outstanding user experience for drivers.

The collaboration between these two companies will allow automakers to take

advantage of BHTC’s HMI expertise and Corning’s glass innovations to create

vehicles with cutting-edge infotainment systems.

BHTC’s 15″ OLED display, combined with Corning’s ColdFormTM Technology,

allows BHTC to optically bond display and cover glass with a convex

curvature, supporting a radius of 200 mm. With Corning’s LivingHingeTM

technology and the electromechanical integration of BHTC, displays are

dynamically bendable. This innovative design creates a seamless, closed

display surface while in off-mode, reducing distraction and enhancing safety

for drivers. In an autonomous driving state, the dynamic display bends

outward to show more information without sacrificing driver safety.

This visionary technology provides users with a rich, immersive experience

that allows them to interact with their displays in a more natural way.

BHTC and Corning will showcase the technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

(January 5-8, 2023).

About BHTC: BHTC (bhtc.com) is the world market leader in climate controls

and a specialist in outstanding HMI (Human-Machine-Interface) system

solutions. In addition to a first-class and comfortable climate, this also

includes the intuitive and ergonomic operation of HMI systems. Success

stories are created at BHTC when challenges meet creativity. The results are

customer-specific solutions in the segments of control systems, climate

control units, center information displays (CID), clusters, and integrated

center stacks (ICS). With our global footprint in Europe, Asia, the USA, and

Mexico we are always close to our customers.

About Corning Incorporated: Corning (corning.com) is one of the world’s

leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of

life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in

glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep

manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining

products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning

succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of

material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with

customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities

are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet

changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new

opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include

optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive,

solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.