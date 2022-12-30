BHTC and Corning Collaborate on an Integrated Dashboard Solution that Delivers Next-Level Seamless Display Integration

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC), the world-market leader for climate control
units and human-machine interface (HMI) systems, and Corning Incorporated, a
leading supplier of automotive glass solutions, are collaborating to deliver
a new, outstanding user experience for drivers.
The collaboration between these two companies will allow automakers to take
advantage of BHTC’s HMI expertise and Corning’s glass innovations to create
vehicles with cutting-edge infotainment systems.
BHTC’s 15″ OLED display, combined with Corning’s ColdFormTM Technology,
allows BHTC to optically bond display and cover glass with a convex
curvature, supporting a radius of 200 mm. With Corning’s LivingHingeTM
technology and the electromechanical integration of BHTC, displays are
dynamically bendable. This innovative design creates a seamless, closed
display surface while in off-mode, reducing distraction and enhancing safety
for drivers. In an autonomous driving state, the dynamic display bends
outward to show more information without sacrificing driver safety.
This visionary technology provides users with a rich, immersive experience
that allows them to interact with their displays in a more natural way.
BHTC and Corning will showcase the technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas
(January 5-8, 2023).
