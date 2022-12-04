GMV and u-blox cooperate to address the new era in safe positioning

The technology multinational GMV has recently stablished a partnership with u-blox, a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technology and services, to provide ready-to-use functional safe positioning solutions, based on its own proprietary solution, already put to the test in the Automated Driving domain.

GMV has more than 30 years of experience in GNSS and a strong legacy in Automotive with a track record of more than 20 years in the supply of automotive software. As part of its High Accuracy service portfolio, GMV already provides high accuracy, safe and reliable positioning service to its users. This solution comprises an onboard Positioning Engine software (PE) and a GNSS Correction Service (CS), which can be used together, optimizing the end user performances, or independently, enabling the combination with third party solutions.

Although GMV’s High Accuracy solution is currently being commercialized for multiple user domains (e.g. Precision Agriculture, Robotics, Space Missions, etc), one of the most relevant markets it addresses is the automotive one, meeting the highly demanding performance of automated driving applications. In this regard, the current partnership aims at developing an integrated ready-to-use end-to-end solution, further consolidating GMV’s position within the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) domain, by combining GMV’s high accuracy and safety expertise, with u-blox leading positioning hardware.

This combined offer will allow customers to save integration efforts and accelerate time-to-market while enjoying the advantage of a cost-effective, proven functional safe positioning solution.

Further details will be announced in early 2023.

