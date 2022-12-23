AI Online

QuantumScape Ships First 24-Layer Prototype Battery Cells to Automotive OEMs

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) announced it has shipped its first
24-layer prototype lithium-metal battery cells to automotive OEMs for
testing. Delivery of these cells, referred to as A0 samples, was the
company’s key public milestone for the year, and achieving this goal
represents an important step toward the commercialization of this
technology.

With 24 layers, each comprising a solid-state separator, a cathode, and an
in-situ-formed lithium-metal anode, these prototype cells have capacities in
the multi-amp-hour range, a range the company believes is relevant for a
variety of applications, including automotive and consumer electronics.

With these cells, the OEMs can start the testing process at their facilities
and provide feedback on the performance of the cells. The company still has
substantial work ahead to bring this technology to market, including
improvements to the quality, consistency, and throughput of its production
processes, and additional enhancements on the product side, such as
increased cathode capacity loading and improved packaging efficiency. The
company expects to deliver improvements on these fronts in subsequent
generations of A, B, and C samples over the coming years.

“I’m proud of our team for all the effort and determination that went into
achieving this milestone, especially in light of the challenges we
encountered this year,” said Jagdeep Singh, CEO and co-founder of
QuantumScape. “While this milestone brings us closer to our ultimate goal,
there’s still a lot to do before this technology becomes a commercial
product, and we now turn our attention to this important work.”

The A0 cells were built in QuantumScape’s new cell format, which was another
important goal for the year. This new architecture is a hybrid between
prismatic and pouch cells designed to support the uniaxial expansion and
contraction of the lithium metal during charge and discharge. The company
plans to host a virtual event in the new year to share more about this
innovative new cell format. Details will be posted on QuantumScape’s website
and social media accounts.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state
lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries
are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging, and enhanced
safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a
lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

Fri. December 23rd, 2022

