QuantumScape Ships First 24-Layer Prototype Battery Cells to Automotive OEMs

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) announced it has shipped its first

24-layer prototype lithium-metal battery cells to automotive OEMs for

testing. Delivery of these cells, referred to as A0 samples, was the

company’s key public milestone for the year, and achieving this goal

represents an important step toward the commercialization of this

technology.

With 24 layers, each comprising a solid-state separator, a cathode, and an

in-situ-formed lithium-metal anode, these prototype cells have capacities in

the multi-amp-hour range, a range the company believes is relevant for a

variety of applications, including automotive and consumer electronics.

With these cells, the OEMs can start the testing process at their facilities

and provide feedback on the performance of the cells. The company still has

substantial work ahead to bring this technology to market, including

improvements to the quality, consistency, and throughput of its production

processes, and additional enhancements on the product side, such as

increased cathode capacity loading and improved packaging efficiency. The

company expects to deliver improvements on these fronts in subsequent

generations of A, B, and C samples over the coming years.

“I’m proud of our team for all the effort and determination that went into

achieving this milestone, especially in light of the challenges we

encountered this year,” said Jagdeep Singh, CEO and co-founder of

QuantumScape. “While this milestone brings us closer to our ultimate goal,

there’s still a lot to do before this technology becomes a commercial

product, and we now turn our attention to this important work.”

The A0 cells were built in QuantumScape’s new cell format, which was another

important goal for the year. This new architecture is a hybrid between

prismatic and pouch cells designed to support the uniaxial expansion and

contraction of the lithium metal during charge and discharge. The company

plans to host a virtual event in the new year to share more about this

innovative new cell format. Details will be posted on QuantumScape’s website

and social media accounts.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state

lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries

are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging, and enhanced

safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a

lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.