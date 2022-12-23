AMT Accelerates Growth with Opening of State-of-the-Art Engineering and Manufacturing Facility, Doubling Production Area

Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest

independent automation engineering company supporting warehousing and

logistics, robot companies, system integrators, line builders and users of

robotic automation worldwide, announced the opening of a second

manufacturing facility near the company’s Orion, Michigan headquarters. The

new modern facility is designed to empower collaboration and industry

innovations for the company’s industrial automation and robotic solutions.

“Thanks to a year of unprecedented growth, AMT has had the opportunity to

invest in our future by nearly doubling our production area,” said Michael

Jacobs, founder and CEO of Applied Manufacturing Technologies. “We have

thoughtfully designed the new facility at 250 Kay Industrial Drive to

complement the existing production capabilities at our headquarters,

allowing us to better meet the needs of our clients.”

The new facility, located at 250 Kay Industrial Drive in Orion, Michigan is

across the street from the company’s headquarters at 219 Kay Industrial

Drive. This expansion nearly doubles production square footage, bringing the

total for both facilities to over 51,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art

facility is fully conditioned and fire-suppressed, offers 23 feet of

vertical clearance, high-quality electrical utilities, sustainable LED

lighting, and boasts a five-ton overhead crane.

A FANUC Authorized System Integrator and three-time winner of the FANUC

Sales Growth Award, Applied Manufacturing Technologies offers full-service

systems integration, specializing in end-of-line solutions, complex material

handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial

controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together

best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality,

cost-effective automation solutions. The company’s solutions have benefited

manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy,

fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and

beverage, and many other industries.

About Applied Manufacturing Technologies Founded in 1989, Applied

Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in automated end of line

solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support

globally. AMT employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls

and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience

engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep

bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and

programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of

development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and

expansion. From AMT’s Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has

engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects

for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT’s website

https://appliedmfg.com/