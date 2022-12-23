AMT Accelerates Growth with Opening of State-of-the-Art Engineering and Manufacturing Facility, Doubling Production Area

Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest
independent automation engineering company supporting warehousing and
logistics, robot companies, system integrators, line builders and users of
robotic automation worldwide, announced the opening of a second
manufacturing facility near the company’s Orion, Michigan headquarters. The
new modern facility is designed to empower collaboration and industry
innovations for the company’s industrial automation and robotic solutions.
“Thanks to a year of unprecedented growth, AMT has had the opportunity to
invest in our future by nearly doubling our production area,” said Michael
Jacobs, founder and CEO of Applied Manufacturing Technologies. “We have
thoughtfully designed the new facility at 250 Kay Industrial Drive to
complement the existing production capabilities at our headquarters,
allowing us to better meet the needs of our clients.”
The new facility, located at 250 Kay Industrial Drive in Orion, Michigan is
across the street from the company’s headquarters at 219 Kay Industrial
Drive. This expansion nearly doubles production square footage, bringing the
total for both facilities to over 51,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art
facility is fully conditioned and fire-suppressed, offers 23 feet of
vertical clearance, high-quality electrical utilities, sustainable LED
lighting, and boasts a five-ton overhead crane.
A FANUC Authorized System Integrator and three-time winner of the FANUC
Sales Growth Award, Applied Manufacturing Technologies offers full-service
systems integration, specializing in end-of-line solutions, complex material
handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial
controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together
best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality,
cost-effective automation solutions. The company’s solutions have benefited
manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy,
fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and
beverage, and many other industries.
About Applied Manufacturing Technologies Founded in 1989, Applied
Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in automated end of line
solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support
globally. AMT employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls
and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience
engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep
bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and
programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of
development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and
expansion. From AMT’s Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has
engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects
for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT’s website
https://appliedmfg.com/