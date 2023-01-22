Asahi Kasei collaborates on development of recycling technology for inexpensive, high-quality carbon fiber

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) are highly attractive for various

industries in demanding application fields due to their unique balance of

rigidity, mechanical strength and light weight – also compared with

conventional glass fiber reinforced plastics. However, CFRPs are expensive

and challenging from a recycling perspective, as it is difficult to extract

the carbon fibers from the resin after usage.

Together with its project partners at the National Institute of Technology

at Kitakyushu College and the Tokyo University of Science, Asahi Kasei has

developed a recycling method that allows car-bon fibers to be extracted from

CFRP or carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP) used in automobiles.

This results in high-quality, inexpensive continuous carbon fiber that can

be recycled perpetually, contributing to circular economy. Unlike carbon

fiber that is chopped up during the recycling process, Asahi Kasei’s method

allows carbon fiber to be extracted from a plastic com-pound seamlessly,

resulting in continuous strands of carbon fiber that can be reapplied in

exactly the same manner while retaining properties identical to the original

substance.

The conventional technologies for recycling carbon fibers by chopping and

re-applying them re-sults in a product with lower quality and less

durability, insufficient for high-performance applica-tions. To address this

issue, Asahi Kasei has developed an “electrolyzed sulfuric acid solution

method” that allows the carbon fiber to retain its original strength and

continuous nature while fully decomposing the resin the carbon fiber is

embedded in. This allows for its continued use in high-performance

applications and presents an inexpensive, circular solution to the

end-of-life dilemma of carbon fiber plastic compounds. Thus, these carbon

fiber compounds present in vehicles for weight reduction. It can be easily

and inexpensively be broken down at end-of-vehicle-life and reapplied to new

vehicles in the future.

In addition, Asahi Kasei is developing a carbon fiber reinforced

thermoplastic unidirectional tape (CFRTP-UD tape) that utilizes both

recycled continuous carbon fiber and the company’s Leona™ polyamide resin.

Boasting a higher strength than metal, this CFRTP-UD tape can be applied to

automobile frames and bodies, further enabling the recycling of

end-of-vehicle-life parts into differ-ent, new automobile parts. This

presents a solution to the long-term challenge that carbon fiber usage for

vehicles has posed on the industry and is expected to economically benefit

and strengthen carbon fiber’s usage within the automobile industry on a

global scale. Moving forward, Asahi Kasei will perform demonstrations and

develop the business, aiming for practical application around 2030.

