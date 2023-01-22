Asahi Kasei collaborates on development of recycling technology for inexpensive, high-quality carbon fiber

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) are highly attractive for various
industries in demanding application fields due to their unique balance of
rigidity, mechanical strength and light weight – also compared with
conventional glass fiber reinforced plastics. However, CFRPs are expensive
and challenging from a recycling perspective, as it is difficult to extract
the carbon fibers from the resin after usage.
Together with its project partners at the National Institute of Technology
at Kitakyushu College and the Tokyo University of Science, Asahi Kasei has
developed a recycling method that allows car-bon fibers to be extracted from
CFRP or carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP) used in automobiles.
This results in high-quality, inexpensive continuous carbon fiber that can
be recycled perpetually, contributing to circular economy. Unlike carbon
fiber that is chopped up during the recycling process, Asahi Kasei’s method
allows carbon fiber to be extracted from a plastic com-pound seamlessly,
resulting in continuous strands of carbon fiber that can be reapplied in
exactly the same manner while retaining properties identical to the original
substance.
The conventional technologies for recycling carbon fibers by chopping and
re-applying them re-sults in a product with lower quality and less
durability, insufficient for high-performance applica-tions. To address this
issue, Asahi Kasei has developed an “electrolyzed sulfuric acid solution
method” that allows the carbon fiber to retain its original strength and
continuous nature while fully decomposing the resin the carbon fiber is
embedded in. This allows for its continued use in high-performance
applications and presents an inexpensive, circular solution to the
end-of-life dilemma of carbon fiber plastic compounds. Thus, these carbon
fiber compounds present in vehicles for weight reduction. It can be easily
and inexpensively be broken down at end-of-vehicle-life and reapplied to new
vehicles in the future.
In addition, Asahi Kasei is developing a carbon fiber reinforced
thermoplastic unidirectional tape (CFRTP-UD tape) that utilizes both
recycled continuous carbon fiber and the company’s Leona™ polyamide resin.
Boasting a higher strength than metal, this CFRTP-UD tape can be applied to
automobile frames and bodies, further enabling the recycling of
end-of-vehicle-life parts into differ-ent, new automobile parts. This
presents a solution to the long-term challenge that carbon fiber usage for
vehicles has posed on the industry and is expected to economically benefit
and strengthen carbon fiber’s usage within the automobile industry on a
global scale. Moving forward, Asahi Kasei will perform demonstrations and
develop the business, aiming for practical application around 2030.
