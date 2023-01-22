Leading OEMS from Europe, Asia and the US are now testing StoreDot’s XFC battery cells in real-world conditions

StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging high energy battery solution

for electric vehicles, has revealed today that its groundbreaking XFC

batteries and systems are now being tested by over 15 global automotive

brand manufacturers, and that it has additional potential manufacturing

partnerships in the pipeline for this year.

Automotive makers are now conducting real-world testing of StoreDot’s XFC

battery technology. These OEMs encompass leading companies headquartered in

Europe, Asia and the US. Initial test results confirm that StoreDot’s

battery cells that can deliver 100 miles of charge in just five minutes, are

on track for mass production readiness for passenger cars by 2024.

StoreDot’s 300 Wh/kg EV form factor pouch cells achieve over 1,000

consecutive extreme-fast cycles while exclusively guaranteeing auto makers

no battery degradation due to extreme fast charging.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO “This announcement is yet another important

milestone for StoreDot. We’re delighted that so many of the world’s leading

automotive manufacturers are testing both our XFC cells and their

integration into next generation electric vehicle architectures, and we are

receiving positive feedback about the real-world viability of our

technologies. This is an extremely encouraging endorsement from companies

that are now vying to become the first to use our leading 100in5 battery

cells in their production vehicles. We are now certain that the first mass

produced StoreDot cell will be commercially available in 2024.”

Last year StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap. This

featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging – three

generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi solid

state and post-lithium architecture. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings

for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024,

100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.

The company now has a growing network of strategic global partnerships and

investors, spanning the entire battery ecosystem. To date it has received

investments from global automotive manufacturers including Daimler, Ola

Electric, Polestar, VinFast and Volvo Cars.

About StoreDot:

StoreDot is the pioneer and global leader of extreme fast charging (XFC)

electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream

EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the

conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary

organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence

algorithms, to make it possible to charge an EV in under ten minutes – the

same experience as refuelling a conventional combustion engine car.

Through its ‘100inX’ product roadmap, StoreDot’s battery technology aims to

deliver ‘Range on Demand’: 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles

charged in 3 minutes by 2028, and extreme energy density solution enabling

100 miles to be charged in 2 minutes by 2032. StoreDot’s strategic investors

and partners include Daimler, BP, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola

Electric, Samsung, TDK, and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy. StoreDot’s

agnostic technology is designed to utilize existing standard production

lines with no changes to process or equipment. In 2022, the company

achieved a world first by demonstrating a live extreme fast charging of an

EV battery cell in 10 minutes capable of over 1000 consecutive XFC cycles.

StoreDot is on target for mass production readiness of 100in5 technology by

2024.