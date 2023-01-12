understand.ai, a dSPACE company, presents AI-based solutions at CES

understand.ai announced that the company has earned the 2022 Frost &

Sullivan Best Practices Market Leadership Award in the European autonomous

driving annotation solutions market. understand.ai is a leading software and

SaaS service solutions provider specializing in automated ground truth data

annotations using artificial intelligence. Following a rigorous evaluation,

Frost & Sullivan recognizes the capabilities and the rapid growth of

understand.ai and its ability to make AI accessible for automated annotated

solutions in real-world applications for the advanced driver assistance

systems/autonomous driving (ADAS/AD) market.

“understand.ai is addressing an unmet AD market need not easily replicated

by competitors. Frost & Sullivan commends the company on its steadfast

approach towards focusing on providing robust core annotation products

backed by machine learning and AI expertise,” said Steven Lopez, Best

Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

According to the Frost & Sullivan report, ”understand.ai is one of the

world’s top providers that develop AI-driven data annotation solutions for

the AD industry, working with world renowned automotive clients in Europe,

North-America, and Asia-Pacific.“ Customers benefit from understand.ai’s

automotive domain expertise, delivering complex ground truth ADAS/AD

programs at scale with consistent quality. From 2-D bounding boxes to 3-D

lidar point cloud annotations or 3-D sensor fusion projects – understand.ai

covers the broad diversity of all regular ADAS/AD requirements, annotation

types, and sensor data formats.

understand.ai‘s portfolio can be used for training and validation to produce

ground truth data in the ADAS/AD development process. The company offers a

labeling service for training data. Training data projects typically come

with moderate data volumes and highly variable and demanding labeling. With

its highly flexible labeling platform, understand.ai can tailor workflows to

the exact customer needs. understand.ai excels in sensor fusion projects

with complex multisensor setups which require sophisticated frame

registration, lidar scan stitching, ego-motion compensation, motion

distortion compensation, ground-plane estimates, highly precise 3-D to 2-D

projections, multi-camera labeling, and more.

understand.ai is also an expert in the field of very large validation

projects which can only be processed with an exceptionally high amount of

automation. Its successes in automating complete labeling workflows mean

that manual work can be reduced significantly and that consistently high

quality can be achieved and delivered in a predictable timeframe. This way,

the validation of advanced driving functionalities even enables the

introduction of functionalities into markets which would otherwise be too

small to justify the cost.

The UAI data anonymization, and data annotation portfolio integrates

seamlessly with dSPACE solutions for data logging on one hand and data

replay and simulation on the other.

“Receiving Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Award proves our leadership

position in the annotation market. By applying our AI-based technology and

our domain competence, we provide value for our customers accelerating the

development process, ensuring the right data quality, ” commented Jürgen

Daunis.

About understand.ai

understand.ai is an AI technology leader with a focus on automated data

analysis, and data annotation for autonomous vehicles. The company is

headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, has offices in San Jose, USA, and has

been part of the dSPACE group since 2019.

For more information, visit www.understand.ai.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions

worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered

vehicles. The company’s range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly

by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and

hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed

on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle

development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to

aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end

solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting

services as well as training and support. With approximately 2,200 employees

worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project

centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies

in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, and South Korea.