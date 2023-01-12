understand.ai, a dSPACE company, presents AI-based solutions at CES

understand.ai announced that the company has earned the 2022 Frost &
Sullivan Best Practices Market Leadership Award in the European autonomous
driving annotation solutions market. understand.ai is a leading software and
SaaS service solutions provider specializing in automated ground truth data
annotations using artificial intelligence. Following a rigorous evaluation,
Frost & Sullivan recognizes the capabilities and the rapid growth of
understand.ai and its ability to make AI accessible for automated annotated
solutions in real-world applications for the advanced driver assistance
systems/autonomous driving (ADAS/AD) market.
“understand.ai is addressing an unmet AD market need not easily replicated
by competitors. Frost & Sullivan commends the company on its steadfast
approach towards focusing on providing robust core annotation products
backed by machine learning and AI expertise,” said Steven Lopez, Best
Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.
According to the Frost & Sullivan report, ”understand.ai is one of the
world’s top providers that develop AI-driven data annotation solutions for
the AD industry, working with world renowned automotive clients in Europe,
North-America, and Asia-Pacific.“ Customers benefit from understand.ai’s
automotive domain expertise, delivering complex ground truth ADAS/AD
programs at scale with consistent quality. From 2-D bounding boxes to 3-D
lidar point cloud annotations or 3-D sensor fusion projects – understand.ai
covers the broad diversity of all regular ADAS/AD requirements, annotation
types, and sensor data formats.
understand.ai‘s portfolio can be used for training and validation to produce
ground truth data in the ADAS/AD development process. The company offers a
labeling service for training data. Training data projects typically come
with moderate data volumes and highly variable and demanding labeling. With
its highly flexible labeling platform, understand.ai can tailor workflows to
the exact customer needs. understand.ai excels in sensor fusion projects
with complex multisensor setups which require sophisticated frame
registration, lidar scan stitching, ego-motion compensation, motion
distortion compensation, ground-plane estimates, highly precise 3-D to 2-D
projections, multi-camera labeling, and more.
understand.ai is also an expert in the field of very large validation
projects which can only be processed with an exceptionally high amount of
automation. Its successes in automating complete labeling workflows mean
that manual work can be reduced significantly and that consistently high
quality can be achieved and delivered in a predictable timeframe. This way,
the validation of advanced driving functionalities even enables the
introduction of functionalities into markets which would otherwise be too
small to justify the cost.
The UAI data anonymization, and data annotation portfolio integrates
seamlessly with dSPACE solutions for data logging on one hand and data
replay and simulation on the other.
“Receiving Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Award proves our leadership
position in the annotation market. By applying our AI-based technology and
our domain competence, we provide value for our customers accelerating the
development process, ensuring the right data quality, ” commented Jürgen
Daunis.
About understand.ai
understand.ai is an AI technology leader with a focus on automated data
analysis, and data annotation for autonomous vehicles. The company is
headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, has offices in San Jose, USA, and has
been part of the dSPACE group since 2019.
For more information, visit www.understand.ai.
About dSPACE
dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions
worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered
vehicles. The company’s range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly
by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and
hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed
on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle
development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to
aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end
solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting
services as well as training and support. With approximately 2,200 employees
worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project
centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies
in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, and South Korea.