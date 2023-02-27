New design for lithium-air battery could offer much longer driving range compared with the lithium-ion battery

Many owners of electric cars have wished for a battery pack that could power

their vehicle for more than a thousand miles on a single charge. Researchers

at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) and U.S. Department of

Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory have developed a lithium-air battery

that could make that dream a reality. The team’s new battery design could

also one day power domestic airplanes and long-haul trucks.

The main new component in this lithium-air battery is a solid electrolyte

instead of the usual liquid variety. Batteries with solid electrolytes are

not subject to the safety issue with the liquid electrolytes used in

lithium-ion and other battery types, which can overheat and catch fire.

More importantly, the team’s lithium-air solid electrolyte design can

potentially boost the battery’s energy density by as much as four times

above lithium-ion batteries, which translates into longer driving range.

The team’s new solid electrolyte is composed of a ceramic polymer material

made from relatively inexpensive elements in nanoparticle form. This new

solid enables chemical reactions that produce lithium oxide on discharge.

In past lithium-air designs, the lithium in a lithium metal anode moves

through a liquid electrolyte to combine with oxygen during the discharge,

yielding lithium peroxide or superoxide at the cathode. The lithium peroxide

or superoxide is then broken back down into its lithium and oxygen

components during the charge. This chemical reaction stores and releases

energy on demand.

The chemical reaction yielding lithium oxide involves four electrons stored

per oxygen molecule, whereas that for lithium superoxide or peroxide only

involves one or two electrons. More electrons stored translates into higher

energy density.

The team’s lithium-air design is the first lithium-air test cell that has

achieved a four-electron reaction at room temperature. It also operates with

oxygen supplied by air from the surrounding environment. The capability to

run with air avoids the need for oxygen tanks to operate, a problem with

earlier designs.

With further development, the team expects their new battery design could

reach a record energy density of 1,200 watt-hours per kilogram, nearly four

times better than lithium-ion batteries.