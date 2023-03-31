An Introduction to GNSS book from industry experts at Hexagon

Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division announced today that it has released a third edition update to their reference book titled “An Introduction to GNSS: A primer in using Global Navigation Satellite Systems for positioning and autonomy.”

Written by industry experts at Hexagon, the third edition includes updates to the various GNSS constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and more), recent technology advancements to enhance positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) accuracy, and a new chapter on the growing field of automotive autonomy.

“This book provides readers with the basic concepts behind GNSS and how they enable autonomy including real-life applications across transportation, agriculture, mining, marine, unmanned vehicles, defence, survey and more,” said Neil Gerein, VP marketing for Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division. “Since our first edition over a decade ago, our goal has been to provide a valuable resource for industry professionals and students alike.”

With easy-to-read descriptions and illustrations of how GNSS signals and information are used for PNT, the types of equipment required, sources of error and correction techniques, and threats and mitigation solutions, this book provides the reader with a solid foundation of GNSS fundamentals. The book also includes how GNSS is combined with other sensor technologies such as inertial navigation systems (INS), laser (LiDAR), sound (radar) and vision (cameras) to enable autonomy.

Dr. Robert Thirsk, renowned Canadian astronaut, doctor and engineer, provided the foreword for the third edition. “During both my forays into space, I relied upon positioning and automation technologies to complete my missions,” said Dr. Thirsk. “GNSS are at the heart of answering the questions: where am I and how do I get to my destination, and this book shows how answering these questions will help create a sustainable future.”

“An Introduction to GNSS” is available as both an eBook at https://resources.novatel.com/ intro-to-gnss/2023