TRIGO accelerates its development and reinforces its innovation strategy for industrial quality.

Present in over 25 countries, TRIGO Group has achieved a 30% growth compared to 2021, with € 440 million in revenue. After establishing its innovation division, the leading global provider of quality management services for the transportation industry is continuing to grow and is unveiling an ambitious roadmap for 2023, with an increased focus on consulting and quality engineering. To meet the challenges of manufacturers and suppliers, TRIGO is deploying four areas of innovation, with a focus on data analysis and Artificial Intelligence.

A strong acceleration in international business

On its core business, quality inspection, TRIGO has focused on international expansion. Despite the automotive sector still failing to meet pre-Covid production volumes, TRIGO continues its strong growth, particularly in the Americas, Germany and the rest of Continental Europe in its Automotive division, with increases of +52%, +100% and +36%, respectively. The revenues of its Aerospace and Rail division have also increased by +23% compared to 2021. To support its growth, TRIGO hired 1,500 new employees last year in all of its 25 international subsidiaries, with diverse profiles ranging from Inspectors to Engineers or Quality Consultants.

Among the achievements of 2022, the Global Business Services were recognized as a preferred supplier by Bosch on an international scale, and the partnership launched twenty years ago with Toyota in France was renewed and expanded to include a range of quality management inspection and consulting services.

TRIGO also strongly developed its consulting and engineering activities last year. Stellantis has entrusted TRIGO with the mission of auditing its suppliers, and new auditors have been or are in the process of being qualified in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, to support the growth of the manufacturer’s needs in this area.

Finally, 2022 was an opportunity for TRIGO to support the automotive sector in its transition to electric energy, as well as the gradual resumption of aeronautical production. According to Matthieu Rambaud, CEO of TRIGO, “we are proud of the renewed trust of major historical players to help them secure the quality performance of their production and supply chain. But we are also very happy to be able to share our expertise with new players in the electric vehicle or space industry for example”.

Encouraged by this growth, the industrial services group is pursuing its development plan for 2023 by continuing to focus on innovation.

Automated Visual Inspection

Conscious of its customers’ expectations to reduce the cost of non-quality and improve their efficiency, TRIGO is accelerating its first innovation pillar, deep learning-based automated visual inspection. After the acquisition of Scortex in May 2022 and the launch and deployment of its Spark solution at numerous customers, new disruptive features are continuing to be developed to address the most complex use cases. This progress opens the door to other industries such as luxury goods or cosmetics and other services such as systematic online inspection.

The electrification of the automotive industry, the new engine of innovation

TRIGO’s second line of innovation is the deployment of inspection, advanced diagnostics and battery rework solutions for electric vehicles. This new line of business covers the entire supply chain, from the supply of components to produce battery modules to the use of the batteries themselves in finished vehicles. The group has recently deployed battery “laboratories” to test, analyze failures and repair batteries, thereby increasing battery life span.

The embedded software

The third area of acceleration is the upgrade of embedded software in vehicles. In 2023, TRIGO will continue to develop its large-scale electronic component reflash solutions to improve robustness, efficiency, traceability and protection against electrostatic discharge.

Predictive data, the new fuel for innovation

Finally, in its fourth strategic innovation area, TRIGO harnesses data to benefit manufacturers. The group’s expertise, along with the data gathered, enables the development of tools to reduce the risk of quality incidents or to anticipate supply chain incidents based on predictive models.

About TRIGO

TRIGO is an international operational quality management company for the automotive, aerospace, rail and heavy transportation industries. With 10,000 employees in 25 countries, TRIGO offers a complete portfolio of services throughout the supply chain, ranging from inspection of production lines to auditing, consulting, engineering and training. TRIGO develops technology solutions based on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, battery and data analysis.