Alumobility Project Reveals Converting Steel Intensive Mixed Material Production BIW to Aluminum Intensive BIW Reduces Complexity

Alumobility, the global association committed to advancing the adoption of

aluminum by automakers, will present findings of a recent study at the

Automotive Circle Car Body Xperience in Rochester, Michigan on April 26. The

project focused on converting all the steel parts on a mixed material

production body-in-white (BIW) to a full aluminum BIW, which resulted in a

40% weight savings for the sum of the converted parts while also maintaining

or improving the specified BIW attributes for safety, noise, vibration, and

harshness (NVH).

The project further revealed that, when compared to steel intensive mixed

material BIW, aluminum intensive BIW offered complexity reduction

opportunities and reduced the total number of parts and joints while also

lowering the gauge and grade combinations.

The project was done in conjunction with a leading global automaker, using

one of its latest mixed material production battery electric vehicles (BEV)

BIW structures. The BIW is the car body’s main structure at a stage in

manufacturing in which it has been joined together before painting and

before the motor, chassis sub-assemblies, or interior & exterior trim, have

been integrated into the structure.

“This conference is an ideal venue to present our latest project’s findings.

This is the audience we need to understand that shifting from steel to

aluminum-intensive BIW delivers 40% weight savings for the same attribute

performance, while reducing the total number of parts and joints. Our goal

is to inform the automotive industry on the benefits of aluminum, and this

conference helps us engage with OEMs, which is key to achieving our

mission,” said Professor Mark White, Technical Director of Alumobility, who

will present the project findings to an audience of automotive engineers,

designers and manufacturers at Car Body Xperience.

The overall topics planned by the Automotive Circle Car Body Xperience

include:

. How are different OEMs and their suppliers addressing these

challenges individually?

. Which solutions have been developed and implemented so far?

. What are the best strategies and concepts for cost, time and

resource efficiency?

. In other words, how can car body engineering provide the best

solutions for the challenges ahead?

About Alumobility

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream

technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating

lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit

association was founded to focus on technical studies to advance the

adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Working with global

automakers, Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more

efficient, more sustainable mobility future.