BlueSpace.ai Wins $1.6M Contract to Strengthen Perception Sensing Capabilities of the U.S. Army Unmanned Ground Vehicles

BlueSpace.ai, a leading autonomous driving software startup, announced that

it won a $1.6 million contract to enhance the perception sensing for future

U.S. Army unmanned ground vehicles led by the Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle

(RCV) program. This effort will be in support of vehicles designed for

reconnaissance, surveillance, and other high-risk missions.

BlueSpace will leverage its commercial self-driving software to develop,

test and deploy to expand the perception sensing capabilities for the

unmanned ground vehicles for off-road applications, pushing the limits of

detection accuracy in diverse operational conditions, while reducing the

processing burden, all in various inclement weather conditions. This is

reflecting the tougher and higher bar for autonomy that some of the existing

commercial solutions have yet begun to address. BlueSpace’s dual-use

software demonstrates up to 100x motion accuracy detection relative to

conventional AV solution in the industry, boasting faster reaction time

without having the constraints of geo-fence limitations on its technology.

Facing growing competition from adversaries, the U.S. Army has proactively

engaged with the commercial tech providers, to utilize and incorporate in

defense use cases. BlueSpace’s robust autonomy solution will further equip

and strengthen the US Army’s unmanned ground systems for high-risk missions,

globally on a moments notice.

“Autonomy software has been very bespoke and custom and geo-fenced to a

specific area, limiting its use cases. We are excited that BlueSpace.ai is

able to meet the evolving needs of U.S. Army and adapt and grow to support

the RCV program globally.” said Christine Moon, Co-Founder and President of

BlueSpace.ai.

BlueSpace was founded in 2019 with the vision to make autonomy even more

robust with its explainable and scalable AI solutions, powering the next

chapter of autonomy by utilizing next-gen sensing modalities, namely FMCW

LiDar and imaging radars. Unlike other AV solutions, BlueSpace.ai uses its

proprietary “motion first” approach to autonomy which enables it to deploy

on day one without any prior training or HD maps. For off road sensing, this

is truly a game changer to allow for autonomy to be deployed where it

couldn’t have readily before. It also significantly reduces time and cost to

deployment since the software is not geo fenced and can be deployed

anywhere. Since its founding, BlueSpace has launched its software

domestically in NY, CA, NV and UT and internationally in Japan and Korea.

Commercially, when the AV industry is still chasing one edge case after

another, BlueSpace presents a solution to the long tail of rare but safety

critical scenarios in a generalizable way. With experience gained from

previous AV companies including Drive.ai, which was acquired by Apple in

2019, the founding team members present a robust solution to scale autonomy

both on and off road globally for defense and commercial use cases.

About BlueSpace.ai

Based out of Silicon Valley, BlueSpace.ai is led by industry veterans who’ve

launched autonomous vehicle services in Texas, California, and Florida. Joel

Pazhayampallil (CEO), was previously a Co-founder of Drive.ai (now part of

Apple self driving program), key contributor to General Motors’ SuperCruise

highway autonomy technology, and graduate of the Stanford AI Lab. Christine

Moon, Co-founder and President, has over 15 years of experience in Silicon

Valley, formerly Head of Android Partnerships for the Google branded Nexus

program, and has held various leadership roles at tech companies, including

Dropbox and Color Genomics.

Request for a demo and see it here http://bit.ly/BlueSpaceDemos