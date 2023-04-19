IDENTCO Introduces PCB Labels with Unique Material Composition That Protects Against Chemical Washes & High Temperatures

IDENTCO – a manufacturer of high-performance labeling solutions for the

power equipment, electronics, transportation, and general industrial sector

– has introduced a robust series of labels for printed circuit board (PCB)

applications that features a substrate developed exclusively for IDENTCO by

a prominent industry materials and coating supplier. Providing vital

identification and traceability for high-leverage PCB components, the new

TT413 labeling series easily withstands prolonged, repeated exposure to the

chemicals and high temperatures typical to post-production washing

processes.

IDENTCO’s TT413 portfolio is designed for on-demand thermal transfer

printing of variable information – a plus for electronics companies

incorporating serialization and/or anti-counterfeiting coding into their

production practices. A 2.4 mil gloss white polyimide provides exemplary,

ultra-durable resistance against smudges, solvent, heat, and abrasion, and

serves as a receptive surface for a variety of thermal transfer ribbons from

IDENTCO.

TT413 labels feature a 2.0 mil ultra-aggressive permanent acrylic adhesive

that, like the product’s printable materials, offers excellent resistance to

harsh chemicals and high temperatures. Its adhesive power is equally

impressive, with tests showing a 20-minute dwell with a peel adhesion

strength of 40oz/in or higher for both stainless steel and PC board. At 24

hours, the labels boast dwell strengths of 43oz/in for epoxy, and an

especially strong 55oz/in for stainless steel.

The new labeling solutions are ideally suited to a wide array of electronics

components manufacturing environments, including box builds, internal and

external vehicle parts (such as in-cabin infotainment systems and outside

sensors), and various other computer unit and PCB assembly settings.

“Featuring a substrate developed specifically for IDENTCO, the new TT413

series is designed to meet the type of demanding durable labeling

requirements inherent to various PCB applications and electronics components

production,” said Victor Holbein, Chief Operating Officer for IDENTCO. “Its

special polyimide allows it to provide exceptional levels of durability and

functionality at an exceedingly cost-effective price point.”

IDENTCO’s TT413 labels are available in release liners composed of 55#

glassine or 1.5 mil polyester, each suitable for both automated or manual

application processes.

About IDENTCO

IDENTCO is a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-performance

labeling solutions for several demanding industries, including automotive

components, electronics applications, industrial machinery & tools, and

commercial transportation. The company specializes in exactingly engineered

labels, ribbons, applicators and printers for product tracking & tracing,

branding, compliance, and identification.

IDENTCO has a decades-long reputation with leading OEMs and contract

manufacturers for exemplary products, discerning quality management,

operational proficiency, and collaborative customer support. A global

presence allows IDENTCO to truly understand the markets it serves –

including mission-critical needs and pain points – as well as to develop and

apply efficiency-instilling, cost-saving labeling standardization processes

wherever possible. For more information, visit www.identco.com.