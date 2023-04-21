New PXI Multi-channel Battery Simulator Modules from Pickering Interfaces Emulate Battery Stacks up to 1000V

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching &

simulation solutions for use in electronic test & verification, today

announced the latest version in its 41/43-752A range of battery simulator

modules. Ideal for EV battery stack emulation in BMS test applications, the

41/43-752A-111’s increased voltage isolation (now 1000V) will be essential

as the EV industry shifts from 400V to 800V architectures.

Targeting EV (electric vehicle), electric aircraft and other automotive,

aerospace and energy storage applications, the battery simulator modules

only occupy a single PXI or PXIe slot. The 41-752A-111 (PXI) and 43-752A-111

(PXIe) are 2, 4 or 6-channel battery simulators capable of supplying up to 7

V and 300 mA per channel. The channels are fully isolated from ground and

from each other, allowing series connection to simulate batteries in a

stacked architecture. The 1kV isolation barrier allows the module to be used

as a lower power version of a battery stack, representative of those used

for vehicle propulsion.

Each channel on the modules can sink up to 300 mA to simulate a battery

under charge and provide independent power and sense connections, allowing

the simulator to sense a remote load and correct for wiring losses. Designed

to respond to dynamic loads, the battery simulator minimizes the need for

local decoupling capacitors at the load. The module also can independently

read the voltage at the load and current for each channel, either

programmatically or via a manual soft front panel.

Modules can be combined with other Pickering PXI switch and simulation

modules, including high voltage switching, fault insertion, thermocouple

simulation, and RTD simulation, as well as with other vendors’ PXI modules,

such as a CANbus interface, to create a fully flexible BMS (battery

management system) test system. The 41/43-752A can also be used as a

6-channel fully isolated power supply with independent sense lines on each

channel.

Simulation Product Manager at Pickering, Paul Bovingdon comments: “With most

of the EV industry expected to shift from 400V to 800V architectures by

2025, unlocking significantly faster charge speeds and helping address range

anxiety, the 41/43-752A-111’s increased voltage isolation will be vital to

support BMS test with battery stacks of up to 1kV.”

Pickering provides extensive software support for all its products, allowing

users to design their applications with the operating system and programming

languages (C/C++, .NET, Python, LabVIEW/LabWindows, MATLAB, etc.) of their

choice, making integration with their system seamless. Users can choose

between all Microsoft-supported Windows versions, popular varieties of

Linux, and other real-time hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) tools such as

VeriStand, LabVIEW RT and QNX.

All modules are covered by Pickering’s standard three-year warranty.

