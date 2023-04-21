New PXI Multi-channel Battery Simulator Modules from Pickering Interfaces Emulate Battery Stacks up to 1000V

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching &
simulation solutions for use in electronic test & verification, today
announced the latest version in its 41/43-752A range of battery simulator
modules. Ideal for EV battery stack emulation in BMS test applications, the
41/43-752A-111’s increased voltage isolation (now 1000V) will be essential
as the EV industry shifts from 400V to 800V architectures.
Targeting EV (electric vehicle), electric aircraft and other automotive,
aerospace and energy storage applications, the battery simulator modules
only occupy a single PXI or PXIe slot. The 41-752A-111 (PXI) and 43-752A-111
(PXIe) are 2, 4 or 6-channel battery simulators capable of supplying up to 7
V and 300 mA per channel. The channels are fully isolated from ground and
from each other, allowing series connection to simulate batteries in a
stacked architecture. The 1kV isolation barrier allows the module to be used
as a lower power version of a battery stack, representative of those used
for vehicle propulsion.
Each channel on the modules can sink up to 300 mA to simulate a battery
under charge and provide independent power and sense connections, allowing
the simulator to sense a remote load and correct for wiring losses. Designed
to respond to dynamic loads, the battery simulator minimizes the need for
local decoupling capacitors at the load. The module also can independently
read the voltage at the load and current for each channel, either
programmatically or via a manual soft front panel.
Modules can be combined with other Pickering PXI switch and simulation
modules, including high voltage switching, fault insertion, thermocouple
simulation, and RTD simulation, as well as with other vendors’ PXI modules,
such as a CANbus interface, to create a fully flexible BMS (battery
management system) test system. The 41/43-752A can also be used as a
6-channel fully isolated power supply with independent sense lines on each
channel.
Simulation Product Manager at Pickering, Paul Bovingdon comments: “With most
of the EV industry expected to shift from 400V to 800V architectures by
2025, unlocking significantly faster charge speeds and helping address range
anxiety, the 41/43-752A-111’s increased voltage isolation will be vital to
support BMS test with battery stacks of up to 1kV.”
Pickering provides extensive software support for all its products, allowing
users to design their applications with the operating system and programming
languages (C/C++, .NET, Python, LabVIEW/LabWindows, MATLAB, etc.) of their
choice, making integration with their system seamless. Users can choose
between all Microsoft-supported Windows versions, popular varieties of
Linux, and other real-time hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) tools such as
VeriStand, LabVIEW RT and QNX.
All modules are covered by Pickering’s standard three-year warranty.
