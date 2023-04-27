Nuevo Leon Modernizes Public Transportation with Allison Transmission-Equipped Compressed Natural Gas Buses

Through its partnership with Foton, an international commercial vehicle
manufacturer headquartered in Beijing, China, Allison Transmission is
providing the propulsion solution for 400 Foton AUV compressed natural gas
(CNG) buses being exported to Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to aid in the state’s plan
to modernize public transportation. In China last year, Allison realized
double digit growth in export bus sales.
“This latest award is representative of the significant growth Allison is
experiencing in the Chinese transit bus market as a result of partnerships
we’ve established with OEMs to export buses from China to markets throughout
the Americas, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice
President of EMEA, APAC and South America Sales, Allison Transmission.
“We’re proud to collaborate with Foton to support Nuevo Leon in its efforts
to improve quality of life for transit passengers by providing a cleaner
transportation option that will support sustainability initiatives.”
Equipped with an Allison TorqmaticR Series fully automatic transmission and
a Cummins engine, the Foton buses are powered by CNG. This combination is
designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions and engine noise
levels, while maximizing vehicle uptime and lowering maintenance costs
through the elimination of clutches found in manual and automated manual
transmissions.
“Foton’s collaboration with Allison has enabled us to meet customer demand
for a transit bus that optimizes performance and reduces total cost of
ownership,” said Gao Yi, Vice President of Foton International and General
Manager of New Energy Vehicle Business & Europe Business, Foton. “We’re
pleased to play a key role in advancing public transportation for residents
of Nuevo Leon.”
In addition to partnering with Foton to provide more environmentally
friendly transit buses to Nuevo Leon, Allison has collaborated with several
major Chinese bus manufacturers in the past year, including Yutong, Ankai,
Xiamen Golden Dragon, King Long, BCI and Zhongtong, to deliver significant
volume for public transit buses and coaches to export markets including
Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Australia, New Zealand,
Vietnam, Armenia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
For more information on the benefits of Allison transmissions and how they
optimize the performance of natural gas vehicles, please visit
allisontransmission.com.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of
propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest
global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions
that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide
variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse,
construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach),
motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and
construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and
tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis,
Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has
regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing
facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering
resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis,
Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison
also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations
worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.