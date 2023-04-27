Nuevo Leon Modernizes Public Transportation with Allison Transmission-Equipped Compressed Natural Gas Buses

Through its partnership with Foton, an international commercial vehicle

manufacturer headquartered in Beijing, China, Allison Transmission is

providing the propulsion solution for 400 Foton AUV compressed natural gas

(CNG) buses being exported to Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to aid in the state’s plan

to modernize public transportation. In China last year, Allison realized

double digit growth in export bus sales.

“We’re pleased to play a key role in advancing public transportation for

residents of Nuevo Leon.”

“This latest award is representative of the significant growth Allison is

experiencing in the Chinese transit bus market as a result of partnerships

we’ve established with OEMs to export buses from China to markets throughout

the Americas, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice

President of EMEA, APAC and South America Sales, Allison Transmission.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Foton to support Nuevo Leon in its efforts

to improve quality of life for transit passengers by providing a cleaner

transportation option that will support sustainability initiatives.”

Equipped with an Allison TorqmaticR Series fully automatic transmission and

a Cummins engine, the Foton buses are powered by CNG. This combination is

designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions and engine noise

levels, while maximizing vehicle uptime and lowering maintenance costs

through the elimination of clutches found in manual and automated manual

transmissions.

“Foton’s collaboration with Allison has enabled us to meet customer demand

for a transit bus that optimizes performance and reduces total cost of

ownership,” said Gao Yi, Vice President of Foton International and General

Manager of New Energy Vehicle Business & Europe Business, Foton. “We’re

In addition to partnering with Foton to provide more environmentally

friendly transit buses to Nuevo Leon, Allison has collaborated with several

major Chinese bus manufacturers in the past year, including Yutong, Ankai,

Xiamen Golden Dragon, King Long, BCI and Zhongtong, to deliver significant

volume for public transit buses and coaches to export markets including

Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Australia, New Zealand,

Vietnam, Armenia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

For more information on the benefits of Allison transmissions and how they

optimize the performance of natural gas vehicles, please visit

allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of

propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest

global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions

that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide

variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse,

construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach),

motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and

construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and

tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis,

Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has

regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing

facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering

resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis,

Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison

also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations

worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.