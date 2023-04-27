Teijin Automotive Technologies Supplying Key Exterior Components on New Lotus Emira

If you’ve seen the all-new Lotus Emira, you’ll likely notice its dramatic

exterior styling. The sleek exterior of this mid-engine premium sports car

is made possible, in part, by the advanced composite exterior panels

provided by Teijin Automotive Technologies. Specifically, Teijin Automotive

Technologies is providing the right- and left-hand doors; right- and

left-side rear quarter panels, and the inner, outer and lower shells of the

tailgate.

“To have the opportunity to be a part of this iconic vehicle brand, bringing

an all-new, dynamic sports car to the market has been exciting for us”

The doors, rear quarter and tailgate outer panels are manufactured using the

company’s proprietary TCA Ultra Lite® material. This low-density, Class A

surface material is up to 43 percent lighter than a traditional composite

material, and approximately the same weight as aluminum. However, because it

is a compression-molded composite, it can achieve dramatic styling cues not

possible with a stamped metal and is dent and corrosion resistant. This

award-winning material is being produced on the company’s state-of-the-art

sheet molded compound (SMC) compounding line in Pouancé, France.

Specific design cues include a sculpted section in the door that leads

airflow toward the intake, which is molded into the rear quarter panel. This

design serves a dual purpose, providing air intake and cooling for the

engine bay.

“The body panels of the Lotus Emira had to satisfy a number of requirements

including aerodynamic design and styling, but also have to be lightweight,

strong and provide a high-quality Class A finish,” said Paul Tedstone,

Executive Director of Supply for Lotus Cars. “By using lightweight

composites for the body panels, including the doors, we were able to combine

all the engineering and styling requirements in the stunning design of this

award-winning sports car.”

The inner panels for the tailgate are made from a structural grade,

low-density SMC, featuring a glass fiber content optimized for strength. All

outer panels are provided to Lotus with a conductive primer, and the

interior tailgate panel is provided with a black texturized coating. All

components are being manufactured at the Teijin Automotive Technologies

facility in Leça do Balio, Portugal.

Chris Twining, CEO, Teijin Automotive Technologies. “Our Class A ultra-light

composite materials enhance both the appearance and performance of this

exotic-looking, premium vehicle.”

Teijin Automotive Technologies’ Ultra Lite technology uses proprietary,

treated glass bubbles to replace some of the CaCO3, allowing the resin to

adhere to the matrix and increase the interfacial strength between the

bubble and the resin. This treatment technology results in a more robust

resin mix making molded parts more resistant to handling damage, preventing

micro-cracks that cause paint pops, pits and blistering, and improving paint

adhesion and bonding characteristics.

TCA Ultra Lite offers automakers an opportunity to achieve a Class A finish

with a material that is resistant to corrosion, dents and dings, ultimately

providing the consumer with a vehicle that doesn’t rust and won’t be subject

to the scratches and dings that mar the surface of any vehicle panel made of

metal.

About Teijin Automotive Technologies

Teijin Automotive Technologies specializes in the development and production

of advanced composite components – including carbon and glass fiber – for

the global automotive and transportation industries and is an integral part

of the Teijin Group of companies. The company is a worldwide leader in

composite formulations with a focus on providing automakers with

lightweight, durable products that enable design and packaging flexibility.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA, Teijin Automotive Technologies

has 29 operations in 8 countries and employs more than 5,000 people. For

more information, visit Teijinautomotive.com.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced

solutions in the fields of environmental value; safety, security and

disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health

consciousness. Originally established as Japan’s first rayon manufacturer in

1918, Teijin has evolved into a unique enterprise encompassing three core

business domains: high-performance materials including aramid, carbon fibers

and composites, and also resin and plastic processing, films, polyester

fibers and products converting; healthcare including pharmaceuticals and

home healthcare equipment for bone/joint, respiratory and

cardiovascular/metabolic diseases, nursing care and pre-symptomatic

healthcare; and IT including B2B solutions for medical, corporate and public

systems as well as packaged software and B2C online services for digital

entertainment. Deeply committed to its stakeholders, as expressed in the

brand statement “Human Chemistry, Human Solutions,” Teijin aims to be a

company that supports the society of the future. The group comprises some

170 companies and employs some 20,000 people across 20 countries worldwide.

Teijin posted consolidated sales of JPY 926.1 billion (USD 7.2 billion) and

total assets of JPY 1,207.6 billion (USD 9.4 billion) in the fiscal year

that ended on March 31, 2022.