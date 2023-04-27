onsemi and ZEEKR Sign Long-Term Supply Agreement for Silicon Carbide Power Devices

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies,

and premium electric mobility brand ZEEKR today announced a long-term supply

agreement (LTSA) between the two companies. onsemi will provide its EliteSiC

silicon carbide (SiC) power devices to increase the powertrain efficiency of

ZEEKR’s smart electric vehicles (EVs), resulting in improved performance,

faster charging speeds and extended driving range.

To support its expanding portfolio of high-performance EVs, ZEEKR will adopt

onsemi EliteSiC MOSFET, 1200V, M3E with enhanced electrical and mechanical

performance and reliability. These power devices deliver improved power and

thermal efficiency, which reduces the size and weight of the traction

inverter and enhances the range of the automaker’s EVs.

“With cutting-edge technologies such as advanced SiC, ZEEKR will be able to

offer electric vehicles with improved performance and even lower carbon

emissions,” said Andy An, CEO of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. “As a brand

committed to sustainability, ZEEKR will continue to explore different ways

to accelerate the transition towards new energy vehicles.”

The new LTSA will enable both companies to build a stronger supply chain

relationship to support ZEEKR’s growth over the next decade.

“A reliable supply chain is critical to business success and, after

significant investments in our SiC end-to-end supply chain, onsemi can offer

this strategic value to customers,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and

CEO, onsemi. “This agreement will help our continued ramp of SiC operations,

enabling us to offer industry-leading power devices that help our customers

deploy the most efficient and highest performing EVs on the market.”

ZEEKR is a premium electric mobility brand built to address the global

demand for premium EVs. Utilizing Geely’s advanced Sustainable Experience

Architecture (SEA), ZEEKR develops in-house battery technologies, battery

management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply

chain support.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better

future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company

is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and

safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud

infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product

portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve

the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer,

cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500R company

and included in the S&P 500R index. Learn more about onsemi at

www.onsemi.com.

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is the global premium electric mobility brand from Geely Holding

Group. ZEEKR aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with

innovation as standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience

Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery

management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply

chain. ZEEKR’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its

ambition is to become a true mobility solution’s provider.

ZEEKR began delivery of its first product, ZEEKR 001 in October 2021 and

started delivery of ZEEKR 009 MPV in early 2023. It has an ambitious

roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global

EV demand. In April 2023, the 100,000th ZEEKR car rolled off its

manufacturing base in Ningbo, China.

ZEEKR plans to start delivering cars in Europe in the fourth quarter of this

year.