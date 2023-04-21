Unique Electric Solutions (UES) obtains Executive Order from California Air Resources Board for its uniqueFCEV Fuel Cell Electric Drivetrain

Unique Electric Solutions, a manufacturer of electric (EV) and fuel cell
electric (FCEV) commercial vehicle propulsion systems, has been awarded an
Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its
uniqueFCEVR Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Powertrain for new Class 4 to 7 vehicles.
This Executive Order (EO) adds to the portfolio of EOs that Unique Electric
Solutions has received from CARB including the uniqueEVR Battery Electric
Powertrain for new Class 4 to 7 vehicles, the uniqueEVR battery electric
conversion for Type C gasoline and diesel school buses, and the uniqueEVR
battery electric conversion for International trucks.
With these awards buyers of the uniqueFCEVR and uniqueEVR Powertrain and
conversion kits may qualify for California’s HVIP incentives ranging from
$45,000 to $170,000 depending on the DOT Class and type of vehicle applied
for.
Unique Electric Solutions continues to leverage its expertise, patented
control algorithms, vehicle controllers, battery-management systems, and OEM
partnerships to enable the integration of reliable, efficient, and
cost-effective FCEV and EV propulsion systems for a wide variety of trucks
and buses.
About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)
Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell
electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters
and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in
both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions
of on-road medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses for numerous applications
such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The
uniqueEVR platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both
full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven
including daily service in large fleets such as United Parcel Service for
over 6 years.
For more information please go to http://www.uesmfg.com