Unique Electric Solutions (UES) obtains Executive Order from California Air Resources Board for its uniqueFCEV Fuel Cell Electric Drivetrain

Unique Electric Solutions, a manufacturer of electric (EV) and fuel cell

electric (FCEV) commercial vehicle propulsion systems, has been awarded an

Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its

uniqueFCEVR Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Powertrain for new Class 4 to 7 vehicles.

This Executive Order (EO) adds to the portfolio of EOs that Unique Electric

Solutions has received from CARB including the uniqueEVR Battery Electric

Powertrain for new Class 4 to 7 vehicles, the uniqueEVR battery electric

conversion for Type C gasoline and diesel school buses, and the uniqueEVR

battery electric conversion for International trucks.

With these awards buyers of the uniqueFCEVR and uniqueEVR Powertrain and

conversion kits may qualify for California’s HVIP incentives ranging from

$45,000 to $170,000 depending on the DOT Class and type of vehicle applied

for.

Unique Electric Solutions continues to leverage its expertise, patented

control algorithms, vehicle controllers, battery-management systems, and OEM

partnerships to enable the integration of reliable, efficient, and

cost-effective FCEV and EV propulsion systems for a wide variety of trucks

and buses.

About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)

Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell

electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters

and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in

both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions

of on-road medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses for numerous applications

such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The

uniqueEVR platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both

full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven

including daily service in large fleets such as United Parcel Service for

over 6 years.

For more information please go to http://www.uesmfg.com