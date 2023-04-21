Caterpillar and NMG Strengthen their Zero-Exhaust Emission Collaboration Through Definitive Agreements for Sourcing the Matawinie Mine’s Fleet and Infrastructure, Plus an Offtake MoU Targeting NMG’s Battery Materials

On the foundation of their 2021 collaboration agreement and of technical

work achieved together over the past two years, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(“NMG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU) and Caterpillar Inc.

(“Caterpillar”) (NYSE: CAT) have signed definitive agreements to supply

NMG’s Matawinie Mine with an integrated solution that covers a zero-exhaust

emission fleet, supporting infrastructure, and service. Caterpillar is set

to be NMG’s supplier of heavy mining equipment, supporting the progressive

transition from traditional models to Cat® zero-exhaust emission machines as

they become available. Moreover, NMG and Caterpillar have signed a

non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) to advance commercial

discussions targeting NMG’s active anode material. Through this offtake MoU,

a full circular value chain could be established whereas NMG would supply

carbon-neutral graphite materials to Caterpillar for the development of its

secure, resilient, and sustainable battery supply chain that would serve to

electrify heavy vehicles, including NMG’s Matawinie fleet.

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, said: “Caterpillar is providing NMG with a

comprehensive solution for the Company’s Matawinie Mine, de-risking the

adoption of new technologies, and optimizing operational excellence through

integrated infrastructure. At every stage of development, management has

worked to expand the field of possibilities for sustainability in our

sector. And now, our new commercial relationship for NMG’s battery materials

further elevates the impact of our collaboration with Caterpillar and the

relevance of NMG’s business strategy. Today, we raise the bar again!”

Denise Johnson, Caterpillar Group President, commented: “I’m proud of the

collaboration and work the NMG and Caterpillar teams have accomplished

together in support of the Matawinie site. This project is an exciting one

as it highlights what is possible when an effective energy transition

roadmap is implemented that bridges the traditional product line to an

integrated, electrified site of the future.”

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, reacted: “Not only

will we benefit from Caterpillar’s stellar expertise, renowned products, and

latest technological developments, but our team will also be at the

forefront of the electric revolution in the sector, sharing insight, testing

equipment for further optimization, and providing battery materials to

support electrification beyond our mine. This collaboration truly reflects

our vision for leadership and unified efforts to advance responsible mining

practices and global decarbonization. I salute the commitment of Denise and

Caterpillar’s team, without which our ambition would not have materialized

so efficiently.”

Roadmap Toward Zero-Exhaust Emission Mining at Matawinie

As part of the agreements, Caterpillar and NMG have mapped the development,

and testing of equipment and infrastructure at the Company’s Matawinie Mine

in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec, Canada. Equipment in commercial

production will be leveraged at first to support operations during the

pre-production phase and early production years and are set to be

progressively replaced with Cat® zero-exhaust emission machines as they

become available.

With the objective of having realized a complete all-electric transition by

year 5 of Matawinie commercial operations, technical teams will work in

close collaboration to test Caterpillar’s Early Learner models and pilot

units and support technology development. NMG will make use of these

machines in actual mining operations and gather data from on-site

utilization in a variety of weather, terrain, and operational conditions.

Feedback from NMG’s mining operations should help further advance the

development of electrified machines and sites.

Depending on the commercialization of Cat® zero-exhaust emission machines,

Caterpillar will reserve production slots, which should enable the Company

to benefit from timely deliveries and technology enhancements throughout the

duration of the contract. The agreements encompass machines such as

hydraulic excavators, mining trucks, wheel loaders, dozers, and motor

graders, as well as charging and energy storage infrastructure and equipment

maintenance services.

NMG and Caterpillar’s Job Site Solutions have agreed on a novel solution to

reduce NMG’s initial capital intensity for the Matawinie Mine. The solution

provides access to equipment through an hourly fee based on usage and

includes asset management support to help improve uptime, predictability,

and efficiency. Caterpillar, together with Toromont Industries Ltd., an

authorized Cat dealer, will manage the maintenance and repair strategy for

the equipment to maximize machine availability. NMG will also have the

opportunity to lease or acquire machines if desired, through Toromont.

Electrification has made tremendous progress across heavy-industry sectors

in recent years, supported by active innovation and strong decarbonization

commitments (International Energy Agency, May 2022). Indeed, in 2022,

Caterpillar unveiled its first prototype of a battery-powered large mining

truck, demonstrating the most recent advancement in technology and the

extent of electric solutions by operating fully loaded to its rated

capacity. Through this next stage of their collaboration, Caterpillar

intends to help NMG advance the Company’s Net Zero objectives.

NMG’s Active Anode Material

The offtake MoU between NMG and Caterpillar targets NMG’s active anode

material to be produced at the Company’s Matawinie Mine and Bécancour

Battery Material Plant.

Rod Shurman, Caterpillar Senior Vice President with responsibility for the

Electrification and Advanced Power Solutions Division, noted, “A secure,

resilient, and sustainable supply of battery materials is critical to

actualizing the opportunities that electrification represents for our

customers. This collaboration with NMG is an example of how Caterpillar is

intentionally building out our value chain to support our customers’

sustainability objectives and further establish our role in the global

energy transition.”

Establishing a fully integrated and electrified production of natural

graphite, from ore to battery materials, NMG’s solutions have demonstrated

an industry-leading environmental footprint in a recent life cycle

assessment. NMG’s planned all-electric operations powered by renewable

energy combined with clean processing technologies are set to generate

advanced materials with an exceptionally low climate change impact, in line

with global decarbonization efforts.

About Caterpillar

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the

world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment,

off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and

diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we’ve been helping

customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and

contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and

services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value

that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent,

principally operating through three primary segments – Construction

Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing

financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit

us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels

at www.caterpillar.com/en/news/ social-media.html.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The

Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger

Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory – spanning the

Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick,

Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of

the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading

rental operations, a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is a

market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of

industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer

comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more

information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

NMG is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy

revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated

source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the

growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG

aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and

automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced

materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

www.NMG.com