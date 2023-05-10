Battery Technology Company Addionics Expands US Leadership Team with Appointment of Sam Jaffe

Addionics, a provider of next-generation battery technologies, announced

today the appointment of Sam Jaffe as Senior Director of Business

Development. An industry veteran with over 15 years of experience, Jaffe

brings extensive technical and managerial expertise to Addionics.

Jaffe is joining Addionics during a period of accelerated growth and will

play a key role in supporting clients and strategic partners across North

America. Addionics is working with several US OEMs to bring the next

generation of battery technologies to the market to achieve an electrified

and more sustainable society.

Jaffe began his career as a journalist writing for The Wall Street Journal,

The New York Times, and Scientific American amongst others before pivoting

towards an industry where he could be part of a solution to reduce the

world’s carbon footprint. Before joining Addionics, Jaffe was the Vice

President of Battery Solutions at E Source, a leading research, advisory,

data science, and solution services provider for the utility industry, which

acquired Cairn Energy Research Advisors, a company he founded and directed

in 2021. Jaffe also served as the CEO of Cygnus Energy Storage and has spent

several years as an energy and battery research analyst at major analyst

firms.

“The greatest challenge facing my generation is the necessity to lower

global carbon output, and improving batteries is a critical requirement to

further this endeavor. Addionics is a company prepared to achieve this goal

and I am excited to work with them and move society in a positive

direction,” said Sam Jaffe, Senior Director of Business Development. “I am

thrilled to be joining Addionics at such a pivotal moment in the history of

electrification.”

Jaffe is an expert in industry developments including battery manufacturing

costs and prices, market dynamics and forecasting, electric vehicles,

stationary energy storage, portable device batteries, and next-gen battery

materials. At Addionics Jaffe will help foster new relationships, support

local partners, and develop further opportunities across North America to

help the company in its mission to supercharge a new era of electrification.

“The addition of Sam to the Addionics team is a big step forward for the

company to make our next-gen battery solutions scalable and accessible for

the commercial market,” said Moshiel Biton, CEO and Co-Founder of Addionics.

“Sam’s knowledge and expansive network will be crucial as Addionics works to

grow our presence in North America and lead the worldwide transition of

decarbonization.”

The hiring of Jaffe comes on the heels of the inauguration of a

state-of-the-art pilot line for manufacturing Smart 3D Electrodes for

electric vehicle batteries to help auto manufacturers meet rising demand.

Additionally, in 2022, Addionics won the prestigious BloombergNEF Pioneers

award, in recognition of the game-changing potential of its technology to

accelerate global decarbonization and mitigate climate change.

About Addionics:

Addionics is a battery technology company providing Smart 3D ElectrodesT for

the next generation of batteries. While other battery companies focus on

improving the chemical composition of batteries, Addionics has

revolutionized the physical structure of the battery, significantly

improving the performance of any battery regardless of its chemistry.

Addionics’ low-cost drop-in solution seamlessly integrates into existing

production facilities, allowing battery manufacturers and automakers to

increase production capacity while reducing manufacturing costs. Designed

for commercial scale, Addionics has partnerships with major OEMs and

automakers across North America and Europe.

Founded in 2018 by Ph.D. Moshiel Biton, Ph.D. Vladimir Yufit, and Ph.D.

Farid Tariq, Addionics has offices in the US, England, Germany, and Israel.

Read more at www.addionics.com