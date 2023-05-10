Battery Technology Company Addionics Expands US Leadership Team with Appointment of Sam Jaffe

Addionics, a provider of next-generation battery technologies, announced
today the appointment of Sam Jaffe as Senior Director of Business
Development. An industry veteran with over 15 years of experience, Jaffe
brings extensive technical and managerial expertise to Addionics.
Jaffe is joining Addionics during a period of accelerated growth and will
play a key role in supporting clients and strategic partners across North
America. Addionics is working with several US OEMs to bring the next
generation of battery technologies to the market to achieve an electrified
and more sustainable society.
Jaffe began his career as a journalist writing for The Wall Street Journal,
The New York Times, and Scientific American amongst others before pivoting
towards an industry where he could be part of a solution to reduce the
world’s carbon footprint. Before joining Addionics, Jaffe was the Vice
President of Battery Solutions at E Source, a leading research, advisory,
data science, and solution services provider for the utility industry, which
acquired Cairn Energy Research Advisors, a company he founded and directed
in 2021. Jaffe also served as the CEO of Cygnus Energy Storage and has spent
several years as an energy and battery research analyst at major analyst
firms.
“The greatest challenge facing my generation is the necessity to lower
global carbon output, and improving batteries is a critical requirement to
further this endeavor. Addionics is a company prepared to achieve this goal
and I am excited to work with them and move society in a positive
direction,” said Sam Jaffe, Senior Director of Business Development. “I am
thrilled to be joining Addionics at such a pivotal moment in the history of
electrification.”
Jaffe is an expert in industry developments including battery manufacturing
costs and prices, market dynamics and forecasting, electric vehicles,
stationary energy storage, portable device batteries, and next-gen battery
materials. At Addionics Jaffe will help foster new relationships, support
local partners, and develop further opportunities across North America to
help the company in its mission to supercharge a new era of electrification.
“The addition of Sam to the Addionics team is a big step forward for the
company to make our next-gen battery solutions scalable and accessible for
the commercial market,” said Moshiel Biton, CEO and Co-Founder of Addionics.
“Sam’s knowledge and expansive network will be crucial as Addionics works to
grow our presence in North America and lead the worldwide transition of
decarbonization.”
The hiring of Jaffe comes on the heels of the inauguration of a
state-of-the-art pilot line for manufacturing Smart 3D Electrodes for
electric vehicle batteries to help auto manufacturers meet rising demand.
Additionally, in 2022, Addionics won the prestigious BloombergNEF Pioneers
award, in recognition of the game-changing potential of its technology to
accelerate global decarbonization and mitigate climate change.
About Addionics:
Addionics is a battery technology company providing Smart 3D ElectrodesT for
the next generation of batteries. While other battery companies focus on
improving the chemical composition of batteries, Addionics has
revolutionized the physical structure of the battery, significantly
improving the performance of any battery regardless of its chemistry.
Addionics’ low-cost drop-in solution seamlessly integrates into existing
production facilities, allowing battery manufacturers and automakers to
increase production capacity while reducing manufacturing costs. Designed
for commercial scale, Addionics has partnerships with major OEMs and
automakers across North America and Europe.
Founded in 2018 by Ph.D. Moshiel Biton, Ph.D. Vladimir Yufit, and Ph.D.
Farid Tariq, Addionics has offices in the US, England, Germany, and Israel.
Read more at www.addionics.com