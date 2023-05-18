Maersk announces new warehouse for electric car batteries near Hanover

Maersk, together with the German project developer bauwo, is building a

20,000 square meter logistics center near Hanover for the storage and

handling of electric car batteries and components to produce the batteries.

Following the successful launch of a similar facility in Teplice, Czech

Republic, in November 2022, the two new halls in Berkhof, directly on the A7

motorway, will further strengthen Maersk’s strong position as a logistics

partner of the automotive industry. Thanks to the recently granted

construction permit, the works on the approx. 50,000 square meter site have

already begun. The completion of the highly automated battery warehouse is

scheduled for May 2024 in just one year.

In addition to Teplice, the battery warehouse in Berkhof will be our second,

even larger location in Europe, with which we will meet the growing demand

of the automotive industry for logistics solutions for electric car

batteries. The new facility is close to the production sites of several car

makers and will help e-mobility to grow across Germany and Europe.

Jens-Ole Krenzien, Maersk Managing Director North Europe Continent

“Logistics in the automotive industry is one of the most demanding. Through

our control over all important assets along the transport chain from the

factory in Asia to the use of the parts in a plant in Europe, we can offer

our customers not only tailor-made, but above all very resilient and

flexible logistics solutions,” Krenzien continues. “The logistics center in

Berkhof will be a central building block for transporting and temporarily

storing the batteries as the most important element in e-mobility.”

In addition to storage and repacking, the services offered in the special

warehouse include in-depth quality controls and charging of the batteries as

well as other value-adding services along automotive supply chains.

Up to 34,000 pallets can be accommodated in the two halls with a clear

height of twelve metres. The batteries are monitored by a sophisticated

safety system. For example, in case of higher temperature or expansion in

size, a pallet is evacuated fully automatically and safely stowed outdoors

in a special container where it can be further examined. The warehouse can

be tailored to separate compartments dedicated to a customer if needed.

The strong growth of e-mobility in Europe continues, and the demand for

specialized battery logistics is increasing. In addition to the conversion

of new car production from combustion technology to electric engines, the

handling and recycling of used e-car batteries of the first-generation is

now also starting at scale. Specialized companies, including some from

Germany, can give these used batteries a second, multi-year life by

replacing individual battery cells, but this also requires storage and

distribution capacities.

