Sensata Technologies Launches New Compact Battery Management System with Advanced Software Features for Industrial Applications and Low Voltage Electric Vehicles

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced the launch of the c-BMS24X,

a new compact Battery Management System (BMS) that addresses the latest

market needs for industrial applications, low voltage electric vehicles, and

energy storage systems.

The c-BMS24X uses advanced software functionality that enables improvements

in vehicle range, uptime, battery health and performance in applications up

to 24 cells in series and 2000 amps like energy storage systems (ESS),

scooters, 3-wheelers, forklifts and AGVs. The BMS will be showcased for the

first time at The Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany from May 23 – 25

at Sensata’s stand 10-C10.

The new c-BMS24X offers advanced capabilities that address the need for

improvements in vehicle range, uptime and battery health and performance,

such as:

Parallel pack capability supports the pairing of up to 10 battery packs in

parallel, enabling flexibility in battery design, automatic contactor

control to avoid high inrush current, and increased safety through

redundancy and more isolated systems within low voltage electric vehicles,

energy storage, and other applications.

Battery swap support enables the quick and easy exchange of depleted

batteries with fully charged batteries in parallel battery packs thanks to

powerful software algorithms. The ability to quickly swap batteries

eliminates charging time and supports the growing battery swap station

infrastructure. This functionality increases vehicle uptime, which is

critical for light electric vehicles and lift trucks.

Proprietary SoX algorithms improve upon Sensata’s robust Lithium Balance

Battery Management Systems and increases battery health and performance via

the measurement and prediction of State of Charge (SOC), State of Health

(SOH), State of Power (SOP), and State of Energy (SOE) of the battery with a

high degree of accuracy, better level of fault tolerance and robustness.

Advanced Balancing introduces an advanced approach to typically

difficult-to-handle applications and cell chemistries such as LFP (Lithium

Iron Phosphate) and hybrid applications, where determining balancing need is

difficult and would normally be less precise the longer the battery has not

been through a full charge-discharge cycle.

BMS controlled convenience features such as battery heater management and

automatic sleep mode for low power consumption in idle state improve the

usability of the BMS.

“We are excited to bring the c-BMS24X to the market at Battery Show in

Stuttgart as it highlights the added value we bring to customers through our

expertise in electrified applications. The c-BMS24X enables a great degree

of battery design freedom, eliminates downtime due to battery charging, and

provides high precision measurement accuracy using the latest proprietary

algorithms from Sensata.” says Justin Colson, Vice President, CES Components

& Spear Power Systems at Sensata Technologies.

The new c-BMS24X is built on the proven hardware of Lithium Balance c-BMS24,

a compact BMS that can handle 24 cells in series and 2000+ A continuous

current.

For more information about the new Lithium Balance c-BMS24X, visit

www2.sensata.com/c-BMS24X.

In addition to the new c-BMS24X, Sensata will showcase its critical

solutions and components that make batteries and charging infrastructure

safer, cleaner, more efficient, and connected, such as contactors, fuses,

sensors, and insulation monitoring devices at the Battery Show Europe in

Stuttgart, Germany. Visit Sensata’s booth H10-C10 from May 23 – 25 to learn

more about the portfolio and new BMS.

