The global composites industry reunited at JEC World 2023 with a dynamic and forward-thinking spirit

JEC World 2023 closed its doors after three vibrant days of intense business

activities, expertise and knowledge sharing, highlighting the innovation

power of the composites industry as well as its contribution to a more

sustainable world. The event welcomed 40,200+ professional visits from more

than 106 countries, attending conferences, product and technology displays

from 1,200 exhibitors. 26 national and regional pavilions set the stage for

the leading countries and regions in the field of composites manufacturing.

JEC World, the must-attend business platform of the composites industry

In 2023, JEC World is back to its full strength and reaffirms its position

as the leading event for the global composites industry. With frontiers

reopened in every corner of the world, the event benefited from the

increased attendance of high-level decision-makers from Asia and especially

from India, Japan, South Korea and China.

As the only international event gathering the whole value chain of

composites, JEC World brings together all key players from 106 countries,

from raw materials producers to end-user parts and components manufacturers,

worth over 105 billion USD in 2022. Gathering under one roof as many global

companies as SMEs, the event also presented a selection of start-ups – among

more than 150 scouted every year by the JEC team – resulting in a vivid

environment for networking and business opportunities. Powered by a

dedicated business meetings platform developed and optimized for the

composites industry, the JEC business meetings program enabled over 7000

face-to-face meetings during the three days – an increase of 30% over 2022,

demonstrating the dynamism of the industry.

JEC World, where innovation meets industry

With more than 600 product launches and announcements during this year’s

show, JEC World remains the place to be to introduce new products to the

global market.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the JEC Composites Innovation Awards

recognized 11 collaborative achievements, reflecting the industry’s

dedication to providing new solutions for all application sectors of

composites.

Finally, for its 6th edition, the JEC Composites Startup Booster

competition, now firmly established as the best competition for startups in

the advanced materials sector, rewarded 3 projects showing impressive market

potential.

A large selection of equipment and machines in operation were particularly

visible on the show floor, highlighting automated and robotized processes,

including large-scale additive manufacturing technologies, making the JEC

World experience unique in its kind.

JEC World, the festival of composites

JEC World is not only the trade show of the composites industry but over the

last decades it has become a unique festival of composites, where visitors

from beyond this industry and from various application sectors can be

inspired and discover what composites can offer them. The must-visit JEC

Innovation Planets have presented some of the most innovative and

spectacular vehicles, vessels, design and industrial objects made of

composites in the recent months. Many exhibitors have added to parts and

components to this showcase, from flying cars, to eVTOLs and high-end sports

cars.

Dedicated villages within the exhibition provided the opportunity to

showcase key industry trends such as the Natural Fibers Village, mirroring

the strong interest in bio-based raw materials, or the 3D Printing Village,

highlighting the momentum of various additive manufacturing technologies.

JEC World, heading to a more sustainable world

JEC World’s conference program, once again, shone a light on THE topic that

has been driving the industry for some years now: sustainability. Covering

all aspects of sustainability within the composites value chain, the

conference program underlined the essential role of composites in reducing

CO2 emissions and energy consumption by lightweighting, but also in ensuring

long lasting performance and durability, thanks to the unique properties of

composites.

In parallel to the conference program, the exhibits and solutions presented

by the exhibitors have shown the strong commitment of the whole composites

industry to sustainability. At JEC World, the converging efforts of all

stakeholders, heading towards a sustainable future, created a global

statement and motivation source for the participants.

JEC World, the place to celebrate

JEC World was certainly a place to celebrate, and not only the 60th

anniversary of the JEC non-profit organization, dedicated to promoting

composite materials and their adoption since 1963. Many exhibiting companies

also celebrated their anniversaries over the three days, some being involved

in composites for more than 50 years. JEC World is the biggest opportunity

for the composites community to gather with all its partners and honor the

developments and successes that have taken place over the years.

Many joined this composites party: Ministers, Ambassadors and Official

representatives from 16 countries visited the show as part of dedicated

official delegation tours from the United States, Turkey, Taiwan, Portugal,

the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland, Egypt and

Spain, as well as the Land of Hessen, Baden Wurttemberg and a delegation

from SAMPE Japan.

With all parts of the world represented at the show as well as all

generations of composites actors, present and future – students were welcome

to join a day dedicated to education and recruiting on April 27th – JEC

World was an unmissable event to get inspired, celebrate the dynamism of the

industry and a bright future to come! With confidence, 58% of the exhibition

space has already been booked for the next edition that will take place from

March 5th to 7th, 2024, hinting at another great time to come for composites

enthusiasts. Exhibitors and attendees have expressed very positive feedback

about the quality of the exhibition and the success, once again, of this

pinnacle event of the industry.

