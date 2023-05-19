Trailblazing TECHNYLR HFFR offering for e-mobility

The automotive industry is taking a sharp turn towards e-mobility, with electric and

hybrid powertrains fast gaining on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales. As the

OEMs shift gears to a more sustainable mobility offering, metal replacement with lighter

weight plastics is one of the keys to this transition. Assemblies and parts need to be

lighter, more durable, and account for a lower carbon footprint, while also being flame

retardant, all of which requires cutting-edge engineered materials.

As the automotive market rapidly transforms, DOMO is continuously innovating its

TECHNYL® product portfolio to offer materials for e-mobility that are safer, more

sustainable and more competitive. Its latest range of polyamides dedicated to e-mobility

provide the mechanical properties and performance for OEMs to differentiate their

products in an increasingly cutthroat market. What is more, these TECHNYL polyamides

provide a new level of flame retardancy and sustainability in one solution.

DOMO’s value proposition for e-mobility comprises a wide range of innovative polyamide

formulations, including TECHNYL® PURE, which is a high purity grade to ensure corrosion

prevention and safety-critical functionalities. The TECHNYL® PROTECT line of flame-

retardant polyamide solutions is ideal for automotive electrics and electronics applications.

TECHNYL® ONE and TECHNYL STAR® offer a superior flowability and high-temperature

matrix, as well as excellent electrical properties and halogen-free flame retardant

performance. TECHNYL® MAX is a robust, glass fiber reinforced polyamide for metal

replacement. And TECHNYL® orange formulations offer reliable color retention in several

shades of orange, along with laser-marking, flame-retardancy, and high heat and fatigue

resistance for high-voltage automotive components and cabling in electric vehicles.

Dedicated e-mobility grade

One of DOMO’s strongest advantages is its halogen-free flame retardant (HFFR) polyamide

offering, as a pioneer in this space. The latest HFFR formulation dedicated to e-mobility,

TECHNYL STAR® S61X1 V30-50 BK, harnesses this expertise, featuring optimized flame

retardant properties to serve higher wall thicknesses. This innovative solution is ideal for an

array of EV system parts, including high-voltage connectors and electrical devices, power

electronics, heating and cooling management, and mechanical and battery assembly parts

(e.g., cell insulation plates, battery covers and casings).

This is a PA6 grade that is 30% glass fiber and UL94 V0 flame retardant at 1.6mm. Thanks to

DOMO’s patented TECHNYL STAR® technology, it shows up to 60% better flowability than

standard PA66 and 100% more than standard PA6 – with a wider processing window and

excellent surface quality. This HFFR formulation also boasts less mold deposit and less tool

corrosion. In fact, it outperforms the competition’s benchmark with significantly better

flowability, improved cycle time, less degradation of the additive, greater design flexibility

and excellent surface quality.

DOMO’s TECHNYL® line of flame retardant polyamides hold the keys to a more competitive

and sustainable automotive sector, providing lighter weight, more durability, safety and

lower carbon solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s e-mobility challenges.

Link to: https://www.domochemicals.com/en/products/technyl-engineered-materials