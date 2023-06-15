Elywhere and Pratexo Join Forces to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Elywhere, an industry-leading innovator in electric vehicle charging

infrastructure, provides semi-mobile, rapidly deployed, and high-power

charging stations with large, integrated battery packs. This groundbreaking

design enables the stations to deliver multiple 150kW charging sessions

without relying on high-power grid connectivity, democratizing high-power

charging, especially in rural areas. Additionally, the charging stations

serve as a platform for further innovation, facilitating the integration of

green power sources like solar energy and enabling national power balancing

markets.

Elywhere has forged a strategic partnership with Pratexo, the preeminent

edge-to-cloud computing platform provider, to bring this innovative solution

to life. This collaboration synergizes the exceptional capabilities of

Elywhere’s cutting-edge charging stations with Pratexo’s pioneering

edge-to-cloud computing platform and advanced demand and response

applications. By intelligently managing power distribution between the grid,

local power production, and batteries, this partnership enables optimized

high-power charging sessions that address the increasingly demanding

requirements of electric vehicle users and grid operators.

“Elywhere’s semi-mobile charging stations represent a significant leap

forward in enabling fast charging anywhere, regardless of grid limitations,”

said Kenneth Hauge, CEO of Elywhere. “By partnering with Pratexo, we can

unlock the full potential of our charging infrastructure by harnessing the

power of edge computing. This collaboration allows us to optimize control,

monitoring, and power balancing at the charging stations in real time,

enhancing the charging experience for EV drivers while minimizing our impact

on the grid.”

Pratexo’s edge computing platform enables Elywhere’s charging stations to

leverage system and sensor data from the DC-charging system, battery system,

and other relevant sources, including historical data, charging car details,

weather and traffic data, and environmental sensors. This contextualized

data enables real-time applications such as control, demand response,

monitoring, and power balancing, even in offline scenarios where connecting

to central cloud-based applications is unreliable or impossible. Pratexo

also develops operational cloud applications and monitoring systems for the

charging network, as well as dashboards for charge point operators.

“As the provider of the most advanced edge-to-cloud solution acceleration

platform, Pratexo facilitates the global electrification movement,” stated

Blaine Mathieu, CEO of Pratexo. “Our collaboration with Elywhere combines

their expertise in EV charging infrastructure with our edge computing

capabilities, enabling smarter control and optimization of EV charging

systems in real time. We are proud to be part of Elywhere’s mission to drive

EV adoption and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The collaboration between Elywhere and Pratexo allows for expanding features

and flexibility within the charging infrastructure. Future integrations with

local power production, building energy management, peak shaving, and

participation in flexibility markets will streamline the charging process

for drivers and minimize the impact on the grid, contributing to enhanced

stability and efficiency.

Pratexo’s edge platform represents an exceptionally adaptable solution

within different virtual power plant ecosystems. Its hardware-agnostic

nature accommodates a wide array of computing hardware, charging systems,

batteries, central cloud services, and other electrical power components.

This characteristic empowers Elywhere’s charging stations with unparalleled

flexibility to incorporate different hardware components into future

charging systems and rapidly expand into other solutions within the energy

market.

In addition to its core applications in charging infrastructure, the Pratexo

platform enables the utilization of new data sources for innovative use

cases such as content delivery to marketing boards, site surveillance, and

customer communication applications.

About Pratexo, Inc.: Pratexo is the edge solution acceleration platform

required to electrify the world by bringing the power of cloud computing to

the industrial edge. Based on open and proven technologies, Pratexo edge

micro clouds are flexible, scalable, private, and secure – and Pratexo’s

low-code Studio reduces the time to value for complex projects from months

to days. www.pratexo.com

About Elywhere AS: Elywhere is an innovative Norwegian company at the

forefront of revolutionizing the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

With a mission to break down barriers to widespread EV adoption and enable

fast charging anywhere, they have developed the groundbreaking ES360 Super

Charger. These mobile, battery, and grid-powered fast charging stations are

specifically designed for locations with high EV charging demand and limited

spare grid capacity for charger installations. By providing an intelligent

solution, the ES360 Super Charger effectively multiplies the maximum power

available for fast charging, significantly contributing to a more

sustainable future. www.elywhere.com