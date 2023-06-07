CHASM’s Breakthrough Manufacturing Technology Addresses Surging Demand for Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) in Li-ion Battery Market

CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. (CHASM), a leader in advanced carbon nano
materials technology, has launched NTeCR-E conductive CNT additives for
Li-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs). CHASM will be showcasing
its CNT products and technology as an exhibitor and sponsor at the Advanced
Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe June 19-22 in Mainz, Germany.
Michael Fetcenko, Chairman of CHASM, will also deliver a speech entitled
“Manufacturing Carbon Nanotubes at Gigafactory Scale in the US and Europe”
on June 21, as part of the High-Performance Battery Manufacturing Symposium.
Compared with traditional conductive carbon additives used in Li-ion
batteries, CNTs enable lower internal resistance, increased energy storage
capacity, superior rate capability and longer cycle life. According to a
recent IDTechEx report, the annual demand for CNTs in the Li-ion battery
market is projected to reach 50,000 metric tons by 2032, which is about five
times greater than current global CNT production capacity.
CHASM’s new CNT production platform offers the most scalable, cost-efficient
and sustainable approach for mass production of high-quality CNTs tailored
for Li-ion batteries. The core technologies behind this innovation include
proprietary (iron-free) catalysts plus proprietary (rotary kiln) reactors
for CNT synthesis, which are more capital-efficient than traditional
fluidized bed reactors used by leading CNT producers.
CHASM’s NTeC-E conductive CNT additives are produced at CHASM’s
manufacturing plant in Norman, Oklahoma. CHASM is currently producing its
portfolio of NTeC CNT additives products at pilot-scale (50 metric tons) and
plans to bring online the world’s largest CNT production reactor (1,500
metric tons) during Q4 2024.
CHASM’s NTeC-E conductive CNT additives have been validated by various
partners and independent third-party laboratories through rigorous testing.
These independent test results have consistently shown that NTeC-E
conductive CNT additives perform as well as CNTs made by leading producers
in Asia. Furthermore, test results suggest that NTeC-E conductive CNT
additives are compatible not only with multiple cathode types, but also with
Si-anodes and next-generation solid-state batteries.
In addition, CHASM offers its NTeC-E conductive CNT additives in the form of
dispersions (or conductive pastes) for easy integration with existing
battery industry manufacturing processes. Options include aqueous or
solvent-based, with or without polymer binders. CHASM’s ability to tailor
products for next-generation batteries allows it to meet the evolving needs
of the EV battery industry and remain at the forefront of technology. The
company also designs its CNT production processes to minimize waste and
reduce environmental impact, ensuring both economic and environmental
sustainability.
“As demand for EVs continues to grow, the need for a secure, more
capital-efficient and scalable supply of conductive CNT additives is
becoming increasingly important,” said David Arthur, CEO and Co-Founder of
CHASM. “We’re proud to offer a highly scalable and sustainable solution that
meets the needs of the global EV battery segment.”
The supply of carbon nanotubes holds immense strategic significance for the
Li-ion battery market as automakers build new global battery production
facilities. While most CNT suppliers for EV batteries are currently based in
Asia, CHASM is well positioned to fulfill the crucial local supply
requirements in the U.S. and Europe. CHASM’s business model includes
manufacturing NTeC-E conductive CNT additives and also providing licenses
for strategic partners to mass-produce NTeC-E conductive CNT additives
themselves. To accelerate high-volume scale-up and facilitate global CNT
production, CHASM seeks to collaborate with electric vehicle (EV) battery
manufacturers and key players in the supply chain.
About CHASM Advanced Materials
CHASM’s mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nano
materials, leveraging our innovative product platforms to create a safer,
more connected and sustainable world.
The company’s patented nanotube manufacturing platform combined with its
unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the
power of nanotechnology.
Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent ADAS heaters for
safer driving, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives
for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint)
concrete.
For more information, visit http://www.chasmtek.com