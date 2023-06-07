Upstream Security Joins BlackBerry IVY Partner Ecosystem to Protect Software-Defined Vehicles from Cyber Threats

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced a partnership with leading
automotive cybersecurity platform, Upstream Security to enable automakers to
strengthen the overall security posture of their vehicles, by leveraging the
rich telemetry data and edge compute capabilities from BlackBerry IVYR.
Upstream’s cloud-native Vehicle Detection and Response (V-XDR) platform
identifies automotive cybersecurity threats, anomalies and operational
insights and is used by many of the world’s largest automotive
manufacturers; currently monitoring more than 20 million connected vehicles
worldwide. Combining BlackBerry IVY with Upstream’s purpose-built V-XDR
platform, OEMs can now access and pre-process data at the vehicle’s edge to
deliver a broader set of actionable insights in near real-time, maintaining
cybersecurity compliance while significantly lowering their cloud
connectivity costs.
Working with other IVYT ecosystem members, BlackBerry has demonstrated that
BlackBerry IVY can help automakers reduce their cloud data storage costs by
up to 97 percent. BlackBerry and Upstream expect to deliver significant data
connectivity savings of up to 80 percent while expanding cybersecurity
protection coverage by pre-processing vehicle data at the edge across
multiple systems. In doing so, together they will provide actionable
insights to the Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC), such as
preventing fleet-wide vehicle hacks and unauthorized access to ECUs, both of
which have soared in recent years.
Together, BlackBerry IVY and Upstream can provide automakers with holistic
coverage and mitigation of attacks while reducing cloud costs to help ensure
vehicle fleets are protected amidst an industry landscape that has seen a
rise in cyberattacks targeting both vehicles themselves and the broader
smart transportation infrastructure they connect to.
“While automakers’ Software Defined Vehicle efforts promise to deliver an
unprecedented number of new features and capabilities that will
revolutionize the in-car experience, in tandem with that connectivity and
complexity comes an exposure to risk and vulnerabilities that could
potentially be exploited for malicious purposes,” said Vito Giallorenzo,
General Manager of IVY and Head of Corporate Development at BlackBerry.
“Upstream Security has built a powerful platform that provides OEMs with a
holistic view of the overall cybersecurity posture of their vehicles in
order to stay one step ahead of todays and tomorrow’s threats and with
BlackBerry IVY we’ll help them deliver more timely insights at a fraction of
the cost, something which can make all the difference for a sector that
increasingly has a target on its back.”
“We are thrilled to partner with BlackBerry IVY and its cutting-edge
in-vehicle solution,” said Yoav Levy, CEO and co-founder of Upstream.
“Upstream has been a pioneer in leveraging connected-vehicle data to support
OEMs and ensure trust and safety by effectively detecting and mitigating
cybersecurity risks and attacks. Together with BlackBerry IVY we can help
OEMs dramatically optimize connectivity and cloud costs and ensure a
comprehensive and long-term ‘security-by-design’ strategy.”
The joint announcement comes hot on the heels of the BlackBerry IVY
platform’s general availability and the tremendous growth of the network of
IVY enabled partners, which now counts more than 30 businesses covering
areas as diverse as Electrification, E-Commerce, Safety & Security, Vehicle
Lifecycle and Operations and the In-Cabin Experience, which automakers can
turn on and deploy depending on their needs.
For more information on how BlackBerry IVY can help with building safe and
secure data solutions for the Software Defined Vehicles of tomorrow, and to
see a BlackBerry IVY powered vehicle in action, please visit us at AutoTech
Detroit on June 7th and 8th (Booth #507) or
https://www.blackberry.com/us/
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and
services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company
secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo,
Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative
solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions,
and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management,
encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure
a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
About Upstream Security
Upstream provides a cloud-based data management platform purpose-built for
connected vehicles, delivering unparalleled automotive cybersecurity
detection and response (V-XDR) and data-driven applications. The Upstream
Platform unlocks the value of vehicle data, empowering customers to build
connected vehicle applications by transforming highly distributed vehicle
data into centralized, structured, contextualized data lakes. Coupled with
AutoThreat Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat
intelligence solution, Upstream provides industry-leading cyber threat
protection and actionable insights, seamlessly integrated into the
customer’s environment and vehicle security operations centers (vSOC).
For more information, visit: www.upstream.auto