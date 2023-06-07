Upstream Security Joins BlackBerry IVY Partner Ecosystem to Protect Software-Defined Vehicles from Cyber Threats

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced a partnership with leading

automotive cybersecurity platform, Upstream Security to enable automakers to

strengthen the overall security posture of their vehicles, by leveraging the

rich telemetry data and edge compute capabilities from BlackBerry IVYR.

Upstream’s cloud-native Vehicle Detection and Response (V-XDR) platform

identifies automotive cybersecurity threats, anomalies and operational

insights and is used by many of the world’s largest automotive

manufacturers; currently monitoring more than 20 million connected vehicles

worldwide. Combining BlackBerry IVY with Upstream’s purpose-built V-XDR

platform, OEMs can now access and pre-process data at the vehicle’s edge to

deliver a broader set of actionable insights in near real-time, maintaining

cybersecurity compliance while significantly lowering their cloud

connectivity costs.

Working with other IVYT ecosystem members, BlackBerry has demonstrated that

BlackBerry IVY can help automakers reduce their cloud data storage costs by

up to 97 percent. BlackBerry and Upstream expect to deliver significant data

connectivity savings of up to 80 percent while expanding cybersecurity

protection coverage by pre-processing vehicle data at the edge across

multiple systems. In doing so, together they will provide actionable

insights to the Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC), such as

preventing fleet-wide vehicle hacks and unauthorized access to ECUs, both of

which have soared in recent years.

Together, BlackBerry IVY and Upstream can provide automakers with holistic

coverage and mitigation of attacks while reducing cloud costs to help ensure

vehicle fleets are protected amidst an industry landscape that has seen a

rise in cyberattacks targeting both vehicles themselves and the broader

smart transportation infrastructure they connect to.

“While automakers’ Software Defined Vehicle efforts promise to deliver an

unprecedented number of new features and capabilities that will

revolutionize the in-car experience, in tandem with that connectivity and

complexity comes an exposure to risk and vulnerabilities that could

potentially be exploited for malicious purposes,” said Vito Giallorenzo,

General Manager of IVY and Head of Corporate Development at BlackBerry.

“Upstream Security has built a powerful platform that provides OEMs with a

holistic view of the overall cybersecurity posture of their vehicles in

order to stay one step ahead of todays and tomorrow’s threats and with

BlackBerry IVY we’ll help them deliver more timely insights at a fraction of

the cost, something which can make all the difference for a sector that

increasingly has a target on its back.”

“We are thrilled to partner with BlackBerry IVY and its cutting-edge

in-vehicle solution,” said Yoav Levy, CEO and co-founder of Upstream.

“Upstream has been a pioneer in leveraging connected-vehicle data to support

OEMs and ensure trust and safety by effectively detecting and mitigating

cybersecurity risks and attacks. Together with BlackBerry IVY we can help

OEMs dramatically optimize connectivity and cloud costs and ensure a

comprehensive and long-term ‘security-by-design’ strategy.”

The joint announcement comes hot on the heels of the BlackBerry IVY

platform’s general availability and the tremendous growth of the network of

IVY enabled partners, which now counts more than 30 businesses covering

areas as diverse as Electrification, E-Commerce, Safety & Security, Vehicle

Lifecycle and Operations and the In-Cabin Experience, which automakers can

turn on and deploy depending on their needs.

For more information on how BlackBerry IVY can help with building safe and

secure data solutions for the Software Defined Vehicles of tomorrow, and to

see a BlackBerry IVY powered vehicle in action, please visit us at AutoTech

Detroit on June 7th and 8th (Booth #507) or

https://www.blackberry.com/us/ en/products/automotive/blackbe rry-ivy.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and

services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company

secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo,

Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative

solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions,

and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management,

encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure

a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Upstream Security

Upstream provides a cloud-based data management platform purpose-built for

connected vehicles, delivering unparalleled automotive cybersecurity

detection and response (V-XDR) and data-driven applications. The Upstream

Platform unlocks the value of vehicle data, empowering customers to build

connected vehicle applications by transforming highly distributed vehicle

data into centralized, structured, contextualized data lakes. Coupled with

AutoThreat Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat

intelligence solution, Upstream provides industry-leading cyber threat

protection and actionable insights, seamlessly integrated into the

customer’s environment and vehicle security operations centers (vSOC).

For more information, visit: www.upstream.auto