Enevate Announces New Production License Agreement with JR Energy Solution, Enabling Further Scale-up of its Breakthrough Battery Technology

Enevate, a pioneering battery innovation company featuring extreme fast

charge and high energy density battery technologies for electric vehicles

(EVs) and other markets, announced a new production license agreement with

JR Energy Solution (JR ES) to commercialize and further scale-up Enevate’s

silicon-dominant XFC-EnergyR battery technology in the transportation,

mobility and reserve power markets.

Based in South Korea, JR Energy Solution is an upcoming leader in

manufacturing high performance lithium-ion electrodes and battery cells.

With its unique electrode and battery foundry model, JR Energy Solution

enables lithium-ion cell manufacturers and other partners to produce

tailor-made lithium-ion electrode and cell solutions, while rapidly speeding

up development time, commercialization and time to market. JR Energy

Solution is known for its management team’s long history in lithium-ion

battery manufacturing and its focus on quality and capable equipment. After

its initial groundbreaking ceremony, JR Energy Solution is planning the

start of its first manufacturing facility from Q4 of 2023.

This production license agreement with JR Energy Solution is the next

milestone in Enevate’s commercialization plan utilizing its breakthrough

silicon-dominant battery technology. At the same time, Enevate will

accelerate JR Energy Solution’s market expansion and significantly expand

its technology pipeline and manufacturing capacity output.

Enevate’s next-gen lithium-ion battery technology delivers up to 10 times

faster charging than conventional lithium-ion batteries with high energy

densities along with a host of other benefits, including improved safety and

low-temperature operation for cold climates. Enevate’s technology is

compatible with state-of-the-art battery manufacturing equipment and does

not require capital intensive new production processes. With its extreme

fast charge capability, Enevate’s technology allows for a battery to charge

in as fast as five minutes.

“Combining Enevate’s revolutionizing technology with JR Energy Solution’s

world-class manufacturing capabilities will accelerate our growth and

expansion plans as we can now provide to our customers ultra-high

performance electrode and battery technology that exceeds the constantly

improving battery specification requirements,” said Duke Oh, CEO JR Energy

Solution.

“This production license agreement with JR Energy Solution, Enevate’s third,

is the next milestone in scaling the commercialization of Enevate’s

breakthrough technology and positions us at the forefront of battery

technology offering extreme fast charge, high energy density and improved

safety,” said Enevate CEO Bob Kruse. “The agreement shows the confidence and

trust of our partners in our technology and further validates Enevate’s

business model.”

The ever-increasing requirements of the battery market push the limits of

current battery technologies and keeping cost targets remains a critical

priority to increase market penetration by making next-generation battery

technology affordable to everyone. Therefore, Enevate’s battery technology

was specifically designed to be manufacturable using existing production

lines and equipment and is compatible with different lithium-ion cathode

chemistries.

ABOUT ENEVATE (www.enevate.com)

Enevate develops and licenses advanced battery technology for electric

vehicles (EVs), with a vision of EVs charging as fast as refueling gas cars,

accessible and affordable to everyone, and accelerating EVs’ mass adoption.

Boasting a portfolio of 643 patents issued and in process, Enevate’s

pioneering advancements (including leveraging accelerated battery testing

and machine learning) in silicon-dominant anodes and cells have resulted in

battery technology that features five-minute extreme fast charging with high

energy density, low-temperature operation for cold climates, low cost and

safety advantages over conventional batteries.

Enevate’s vision is to develop and propagate EV battery technology that

contributes to a clean and sustainable environment. The Irvine,

California-based company’s investors include Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

(Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung Venture Investment Corp, Fidelity

Management & Research Company, Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson,

Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a

Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CEC Capital, and Bangchak. EnevateR,

the Enevate logo, HD-EnergyR, XFC-EnergyR and eBoostR are registered

trademarks of Enevate Corporation.