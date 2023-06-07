Luminar and Plus Partner for LiDAR and AI-Based Assisted Driving Software for Trucking

Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, and

Plus, a global provider of highly automated driving and fully autonomous

driving solutions, announced a partnership to advance highly automated

driving and safety systems for commercial vehicle manufacturers. Under the

agreement, Luminar will be the exclusive provider of mid- to long-range

lidar for PlusDrive, Plus’s factory-installed assisted driving system for

commercial vehicles. In parallel, Plus will be the exclusive third-party

provider of AI-based enhanced driver assist software for Luminar’s solution

for commercial vehicle OEMs.

“Trucking is a key emerging market for Luminar, and the same products and

technology we’ve successfully executed on for our production consumer

vehicle programs are beginning to be deployed on commercial vehicles as

well,” said Luminar Founder and CEO Austin Russell. “We see Plus as a new

strategic partner for us to enable enhanced safety and autonomous

capabilities for production commercial vehicles at even greater scale, in

light of their commercial success with some of the largest companies in the

industry.”

Luminar’s Iris lidar is a first-of-its kind, automotive grade sensing

solution that enables high-performance, long-range detections. In addition

to production consumer vehicles, Iris uniquely meets the stringent

performance, robustness, and reliability requirements for class 8 commercial

trucks. Ultra long-range visibility is critical for trucking for both safety

and comfort, and Luminar’s lidar is capable of seeing as far as 600 meters

ahead. This represents as much as 20 seconds of visibility ahead at highway

speeds to ensure even fully-loaded trucks can smoothly come to a safe stop

when required. This provides a step-function improvement for ADAS systems

while enabling the necessary foundation for fully autonomous driving.

“The partnership between Luminar and Plus unlocks the tremendous business

value of next-generation safety and highly automated driving systems for

vehicle manufacturers and fleets alike. Luminar will enable PlusDrive to

achieve new heights in sensing at further distances and at highway speeds.

This will enable the scalable commercialization of driver-in technology

today and accelerate our customers’ path to full autonomy tomorrow,” said

David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder at Plus.

Plus’s driver-in, L2++ solution, PlusDrive, which enables supervised

autonomy is already commercially available and used to deliver freight by

some of the largest fleets in the world today. PlusDrive uses components

such as lidar, radar, and cameras from award-winning manufacturers to see

360 degrees around the vehicle and hundreds of meters ahead. The AI-based

software processes the data, predicts the behavior of surrounding vehicles,

and then safely maneuvers the vehicle. It automatically handles stop-and-go

traffic, lane changes, lane merges, nudging when next to an oversized

vehicle, and staying centered in the lane while the driver remains alert and

attentive. New driving features are continuously added via over-the-air

software updates.

Plus and Luminar will also aim to collaborate on Luminar’s commercial

vehicle insurance program, high definition mapping, and trucking sensor

integration called Blade.

About Luminar

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of

vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an

advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry

partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars

and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial

trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to

be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety

and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information

please visit www.luminartech.com.

About Plus

Plus is a global provider of highly automated driving and fully autonomous

driving solutions with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. Named by

Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as one

of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Plus’s open autonomy technology

platform is already powering vehicles in commercial use today. Working with

leading vehicle manufacturers, fleets, and other technology companies

globally, Plus is helping to make driving safer, more comfortable, and more

sustainable. Plus has received a number of industry awards and distinctions

for its transformative technology and business momentum from Fast Company,

Forbes, Insider, Consumer Electronics Show, AUVSI, and others.

For more information, please visit www.plus.ai